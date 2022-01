On Wednesday night the Presque Isle Wildcats hosted Aroostook County rival the Caribou Vikings in Class B boys basketball action. The game was broadcasted on 101.9 The Rock. Presque Isle came into the game with at 4-2 record and feature a duo of Malachi Cummings and Xavier McAtee who lead the Wildcats in almost every statistical category. Caribou is rebuilding but coach Kyle Corrigan has some young talent to work with and mold over the season.

PRESQUE ISLE, ME ・ 1 DAY AGO