What if cars on the road simply couldn't hit people?. That's the future carmaker Volvo and LiDAR company Luminar are trying to create. The firms announced a major step in that direction at a press conference this morning. The companies unveiled a new Volvo Concept Recharge, car equipped with a LiDAR sensor mounted onto the roof. That piece of hardware will provide data about objects in the car's path. That information will inform Volvo's Ride Pilot system, which Luminar described as "an unsupervised autonomous driving capability for highways." Volvo plans to begin testing the system on California roads later this year.

CARS ・ 3 DAYS AGO