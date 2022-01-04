ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Are 'Extrax' Hemp Products Legit? – A Real Tested CBD Brand Spotlight Review

By OK! Staff
OK! Magazine
 5 days ago
Source: Talent Resources

These days, cannabinoids are just about everywhere you look, whether it’s in a dispensary, a health-foods store, a gas station or online, the options are endless. But are they all reliable?

CBD has become all the rage in the wellness and health industries, and rightly so. Cannabidiol, also known as CBD, is a compound naturally derived in cannabis and hemp plants. It has been found to contain antioxidants and strong anti-inflammatory properties. CBD is thought to be beneficial for things like anxiety, stress relief, pain management and even Epilepsy.

As the cannabinoid markets continue to grow, so do the number of cannabinoids we see available in products. Delta-8 THC is one of the newest cannabinoids gaining popularity. Delta-8 is an isomer of delta-9 THC, meaning they have a slightly different chemical makeup and effect on users. Consumers of delta-8 have reported lessened psychoactive impacts than traditional THC (delta-9), but with the potential for therapeutic properties like stress relief, appetite stimulation and sleep aid.

It is important to distinguish delta-8 from CBD, as the two cannabinoids can impact users very differently. If you are a fan of traditional THC, delta-8 could be for you. If not, then delta-8 may not be the best choice either. Click here to learn more about the effects of delta-8 THC versus CBD.

As with any cannabinoid-based product, third party lab testing is important for all delta-8 products. Turn to Real Tested CBD for all your delta-8 breakdown needs, from purity to potency and overall quality and value. Today, we bring you a D8 hemp strain from Extrax.

“Our advanced history in the Hemp and CBD industries have allowed us to innovate while focusing our priorities on purity, quality and safety.” – Extrax

Check here for our Delta-8 THC Resource Page.

Real Tested CBD Brand Review

Source: Talent Resources

From Extrax, we have their Bubba OG Kush Delta-8 THC Hemp Flower. This flower gets a recommended review from our experts. With passes on solvent and pesticide tests, this is a safe inhalable D8 product to use. This hemp flower is packed with rare cannabinoids (CBG & CBC) and contains over 1200mg of CBD. Also containing 555mg of delta-8 and 57mg of delta-9 THC, this is a great place to start with delta-8. For more about the effects of delta-8 on the brain and body, check here.

Source: Talent Resources

‘Extrax’ Hemp – Real Tested CBD Takeaways

When it comes to finding delta-8 products these days, the options are growing. Finding a reliable and legit source of CBD, or Delta-8 THC, can be made easy when you turn to Real Tested CBD. When it comes to ‘Extrax’ and their new delta-8 THC line, we recommend their products. Based on our lab test results and all passes on residual testing, this is a safe and dependable product to choose. We look forward to testing and reviewing more ‘Extrax’ products!

For more Real Tested CBD Reviews, click here. And check here for our full Delta-8 Resource Page.

