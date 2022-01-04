ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

State Treasurer Mike Frerichs 1-4-22

The News-Gazette
 5 days ago

Your browser does not support the audio element....

www.news-gazette.com

Comments / 0

Related
The News-Gazette

Champaign Mayor Deb Frank Feinen 1-5-22

Your browser does not support the audio element. Dave Gentry and CW Greer talk to Champaign Mayor Deb Frank Feinen about COVID going into 2022, what the current and future schooling situation could look like, housing in Champaign, and more.
CHAMPAIGN, IL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mike Frerichs
IN THIS ARTICLE
#State Treasurer#Republican
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
New Jersey Monitor

Bill would extend some of Murphy’s COVID emergency powers

Senate and Assembly committees approved a resolution Thursday that would extend a series of health care-related administrative directives, but the measure would also allow some executive orders to expire against the governor’s wishes. Gov. Phil Murphy sought a 90-day extension for a variety of administrative orders, executive orders, and other executive actions, citing the rising […] The post Bill would extend some of Murphy’s COVID emergency powers appeared first on New Jersey Monitor.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

GOP Sen. John Thune of South Dakota says he'll seek 4th term

U.S. Sen. John Thune of South Dakota the second-ranking Republican leader in the Senate, announced Saturday he is seeking reelection to a fourth term in 2022.Thune, who turned 61 on Friday, has mulled retiring from the Senate for months. But he has a clear path to reelection in reliably-red South Dakota even after he drew the ire of then-President Donald Trump late in 2020 for speaking out against his attempt to overturn the results of the presidential election. Since then, Thune has offered restrained criticism of Trump’s political imitators at times, but mostly focused on scuttling the Democrats’...
CONGRESS & COURTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy