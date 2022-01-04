ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
We Must Stop the Left's Suppression of Liberty!

Under the pretext of public health, the soul of what is known as the Free West has left most Western countries. Looking at the government overreach and abuses of power in virtually every other Western nation, one can only conclude that America truly is the last free man standing....

We Must Stop Democratic 'Leaders' As They Fail the Leadership Test!

The inevitable result of poor leadership is failure and, at times, disaster. This is precisely what is happening under the inept, self-serving, bumbling leadership of President Joe Biden, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, a trio of Democrat misleaders. Democrat "leadership" failures to date include an out-of-control southern border, a weakened and inflated economy, a national crime wave, loss of energy independence, inept COVID response, the Afghanistan travesty and cowardice before Russia, Communist China, Iran and North Korea. The Democrat's trio of misleaders fail even the most basic leadership tests. At no time in our lives has the United States been more poorly led than during the Biden-Pelosi-Schumer era.
U.S. POLITICS
To suppress discussion is to suppress democracy

This is a letter about the response to my letter arguing that individual choice should guide our willingness to get the COVID vaccine. Her letter stated “If everyone (or even most of us) rushed out to get vaccinated … we would probably be talking about the epidemic in the past tense.”
PUBLIC HEALTH
Commentary: We Must Never Cede Language to the Left

In 2001, I served in the Michigan State Senate. One morning our then-governor, John Engler, met with our Republican caucus to promote his idea of consolidating several state entities within a single department by executive order. Characteristic of his transformational tenure, Engler was endeavoring to further streamline the Michigan bureaucracy to provide more efficient and effective services, promote accountability within state government, and save taxpayers’ money.
MICHIGAN STATE
We Must Stop Radical Raskin's 'Unthinkable' Suicide Milking!

As the establishment media solemnly marks Jan. 6 with all of the rehearsed Democrat talking points about democracy hanging by a thread, one man best represents the liberal media's relentless political marketing. It's radical Rep. Jamie Raskin, who has a new book that came out two days before the anniversary called "Unthinkable," conflating the Capitol riot with the suicide of his adult son, Tommy.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Dozens Vanish Without a Trace in America’s New ‘Bermuda Triangle’ Next Door

CIUDAD JUÁREZ, Mexico—In the dead of night this fall, 12 migrants left the small northern Mexican town of Coyame to enter the vast Chihuahuan desert, with the hopes of crossing into the U.S. by way of the Texas border. Among them was a 14-year-old boy from Southern Mexico who was dreaming of reuniting with his family on the other side of the border.
PUBLIC SAFETY
‘We simply did not win the election for the presidency’: GOP senator says no evidence for Trump claims

A Republican senator who broke publicly with former President Donald Trump amid the latter’s false claims about the 2020 election worked on Sunday to reiterate that the former president lost to Joe Biden fairly.As the nation focused its attention on the one-year anniversary of the attack on the US Capitol, senator Mike Rounds joined ABC’s This Week to dismiss the falsehoods that Mr Trump and his loyalists within the GOP continue to spread about his defeat."We simply did not win the election, as Republicans, for the presidency,” Mr Rounds said on Sunday.He then warned that Mr Trump’s falsehoods only sought...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Voices: Pay attention to the place Biden chose for his January 6 anniversary speech

Earlier this week, I reported on the toll last year’s deadly attack on the US Capitol — the worst since 1814 — is still taking on the thousands of nonpartisan civil servants who keep what is normally a city-within-a-city of 30,000 running each day.I’ve worked as a reporter in Washington since 2008, and have spent countless days moving through the myriad corridors, tunnels, stairways, chambers and other spaces that make up the seat of the US legislature. Some of these, such as the House and Senate chambers familiar to C-Span viewers — or the Longworth House Office Building room...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Blinken issues warning to Kazakhstan. 'Once Russians are in your house, it's sometimes very difficult to get them to leave'

Dozens have been killed in Kazakhstan during protests against skyrocketing fuel prices. Kazakhstan's president ordered security forces to "shoot to kill without warning." Russia has sent paratroopers to help quell the violence as part of a Moscow-led security alliance. In the past week, the Central Asian country of Kazakhstan has...
WORLD

