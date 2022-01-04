We Must Stop the Left's Suppression of Liberty!

The inevitable result of poor leadership is failure and, at times, disaster. This is precisely what is happening under the inept, self-serving, bumbling leadership of President Joe Biden, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, a trio of Democrat misleaders. Democrat "leadership" failures to date include an out-of-control southern border, a weakened and inflated economy, a national crime wave, loss of energy independence, inept COVID response, the Afghanistan travesty and cowardice before Russia, Communist China, Iran and North Korea. The Democrat's trio of misleaders fail even the most basic leadership tests. At no time in our lives has the United States been more poorly led than during the Biden-Pelosi-Schumer era.
