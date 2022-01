There’s now an easy way to find your mouse cursor in Windows 10 and 11, and it doesn’t involve waving the mouse around to find it. The technology to find a mouse cursor isn’t new, and Windows 10 quietly added it as a built-in feature. All you needed to do was tick the “Show location of pointer when I press the CTRL key” under the Pointer Options in the Additional mouse options tab. This method worked, but all it did was place a black circle around the cursor, and it was easy to miss on a cluttered screen.

