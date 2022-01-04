FORT WAYNE PUBLIC ART COMMISSION SEEKING INPUT THROUGH ELECTRONIC SURVEY

January 4, 2022 - The Fort Wayne Public Art Commission is seeking input on types and potential locations to place artwork in the Northeast Quadrant of Fort Wayne. Residents or those who work in the Northeast Quadrant of are invited to take an online survey.

The Northeast Quadrant boundaries are generally defined by the St. Joseph River to the west, the Maumee River to the south and the City limits to the north and east.

The survey will be open until January 31, 2022.

If you have any questions regarding this survey or the Northeast Quadrant Public Art Initiative you can email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..

The commission received $50,000 from the Northeast Quadrant Investing in Neighborhoods Now Committee to fund the project.

The City of Fort Wayne Public Art Program was established on March 28, 2018. The Public Art Program seeks to enhance the visual environment and strengthen the positive reputation, brand and stature of Ft. Wayne and its neighborhoods by promoting and integrating public art throughout the city.