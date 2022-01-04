Man charged with murder of Coral Springs real estate agent

A South Florida man who fatally shot a real estate agent he mistook for his former landlord has been charged with first degree murder.

Raymond Reese, 51, was arrested Thursday on one count of first degree murder for the December 23rd shooting of real estate agent Sara Trost.

Trost had been waiting outside a Coral Springs home to meet with potential buyers when Reese shot and killed her, thinking she was his former landlord.

Rabbi Shuey Biston of Chabad of Parkland told the South Florida Sun Sentinel the murder was a case of mistaken identity, adding “she never even got out of the car.”

According to Coral Springs police, Reese called 911 after the shooting and told a dispatcher that he had shot his former landlord and believed she was dead, asking a dispatcher “can you send an officer to pick me up, I shot somebody.”

While in custody, Reese confessed to shooting telling authorities he was upset at his former landlord over an email she sent him the previous day, which he had read that morning.

Reese is facing a charge of one count of first-degree murder.

He remained in the Broward County Jail on Monday.