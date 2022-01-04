Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (TARS) Appoints Elizabeth Yeu, M.D., a Nationally Recognized Ophthalmologist and Eye Care Leader, to its Board of Directors

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (Nasdaq: BVXV), a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing, manufacturing and commercializing innovative products for the prevention and treatment of infectious diseases and other illnesses, today announced that all proposed resolutions were approved at today's Annual General Meeting of Shareholders, including the election of Mr. Jay Green to the Company's Board of Directors. Mr. Green recently completed a six-year term as Senior Vice President Finance and CFO of GlaxoSmithKline plc's (NYSE: GSK) global vaccines business. Concurrently, Mr. Isaac Devash retired from the Board of Directors.

MEDICAL & BIOTECH ・ 13 DAYS AGO