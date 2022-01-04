ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (TARS) Appoints Elizabeth Yeu, M.D., a Nationally Recognized Ophthalmologist and Eye Care Leader, to its Board of Directors

StreetInsider.com
 5 days ago

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: TARS), whose mission is to focus on unmet needs and apply proven science and new technology to revolutionize treatment for patients, starting with eye care, today announced the appointment...

www.streetinsider.com

StreetInsider.com

NeuBase Therapeutics (NBSE) Appoints Eric J. Ende to its Board

NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: NBSE), a biotechnology platform company Drugging the Genome™ to address disease at the base level using a new class of precision genetic medicines, announced today the appointment of Eric J. Ende, M.D., to the Company's Board of Directors. Dr. Ende has nearly 25 years of experience in advising biotechnology and life sciences companies to optimize corporate strategy and structure and maximize shareholder value.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
StreetInsider.com

IDEAYA Biosciences (IDYA) Appoints Frank McCormick as Chair of Scientific Advisory Board

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: IDYA), a synthetic lethality focused precision medicine oncology company committed to the discovery and development of targeted therapeutics, announced the appointment of Frank McCormick, Ph.D., FRS, to Chair of the IDEAYA Scientific Advisory Board.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
StreetInsider.com

RxSight (RXST) Appoints Tamara R. Fountain Shweta Singh Maniar and to its Board

RxSight, Inc. (NASDAQ: RXST), an ophthalmic medical device company dedicated to improving the vision of patients following cataract surgery, today announced the appointment of Tamara R. Fountain, M.D. and Shweta Singh Maniar to its Board of Directors.
BUSINESS
StreetInsider.com

BiondVax Pharma (BVXV) Appoints Jay Green to its Board

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (Nasdaq: BVXV), a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing, manufacturing and commercializing innovative products for the prevention and treatment of infectious diseases and other illnesses, today announced that all proposed resolutions were approved at today's Annual General Meeting of Shareholders, including the election of Mr. Jay Green to the Company's Board of Directors. Mr. Green recently completed a six-year term as Senior Vice President Finance and CFO of GlaxoSmithKline plc's (NYSE: GSK) global vaccines business. Concurrently, Mr. Isaac Devash retired from the Board of Directors.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
StreetInsider.com

Legend Biotech (LEGN) Appoints Ying Huang to its Board

Legend Biotech Corporation (NASDAQ: LEGN) announced today that Dr. Ying Huang, Legend Biotech's Chief Executive Officer and Chief Financial Officer, has been appointed as a director to Legend Biotech's Board of Directors. Dr. Huang will serve as a Class I director.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
StreetInsider.com

Ultragenyx Pharma (RARE) Collaboration with Regeneron (REGN) is Intriguing, But Own Pipeline Progress Remains Key - Stifel

Stifel analyst Dae Gon Ha reiterates a "Buy" rating on shares of Ultragenyx Pharma (NASDAQ: RARE), following recent announcement of ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
StreetInsider.com

Singular Genomics Systems (OMIC) Appoints Elaine R. Mardis to its Board

Singular Genomics Systems, Inc. (Nasdaq: OMIC), a company leveraging novel next-generation sequencing (NGS) and multiomics technologies to empower researchers and clinicians, today announced the addition of Elaine R. Mardis, Ph.D., to the Company's Board of Directors. Dr. Mardis is a pioneering researcher internationally recognized in cancer genomics with a focus on the application of genomic technologies to improve the understanding of human disease and the precision of medical diagnosis, prognosis and treatment.
CANCER
StreetInsider.com

US Physical Therapy (USPH) Appoints Anne Motsenbocker to its Board

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE: USPH), a national operator of outpatient physical therapy clinics and provider of industrial injury prevention services, today announced that its Board of Directors has appointed Anne Motsenbocker to serve on the Board, effective January 1, 2022.
SCIENCE
StreetInsider.com

Enzo Biochem (ENZ) Appoints Hamid Erfanian and Bradley Radoff to its Board

Enzo Biochem, Inc. (NYSE: ENZ), a leading biosciences and diagnostics company, today announced the appointments of Hamid Erfanian and Bradley Radoff to the Company's Board of Directors (the "Board"), effective immediately. The Company also announced that directors Dov Perlysky and Rebecca Fischer will step down from the Board immediately to facilitate a smooth transition for the new Board members. Dr. Mary Tagliaferri will become the Board's lead independent director.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
StreetInsider.com

Form 4 ARROWHEAD PHARMACEUTICAL For: Jan 07 Filed by: Anzalone Christopher Richard

Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities) 1. Includes a total of 2,300,000 shares underlying restricted stock units that may be earned based on the achievement of certain...
ECONOMY
StreetInsider.com

Cytokinetics (CYTK) and Royalty Pharma (RPRX) Announce Funding Agreements Totaling up to $450 Million

Cytokinetics, Incorporated (Nasdaq: CYTK) and Royalty Pharma plc (Nasdaq: RPRX) today announced that Cytokinetics has secured long-term capital from Royalty Pharma to support the potential commercialization of omecamtiv mecarbil and the further development of aficamten. In addition, Cytokinetics sold to Royalty Pharma royalties on future worldwide sales of aficamten.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
KRDO News Channel 13

State reactivates Crisis Standards of Care for Emergency Medical Services

COLORADO (KRDO) -- Friday, the Chief Medical Officer at the Colorado Department of Health and Environment reactivated Crisis Standards of care for Emergency Medica Services (EMS). Through this activation, emergency dispatchers and ambulance crews will get help prioritizing calls and determining the best course of action for medical care.
StreetInsider.com

Educator Paulette Chaffee Comments on the Importance of Understanding the Difference Between Equity and Equality in the Classroom

As Paulette Chaffee explains, schools must understand the differences between equity and equality to provide an inclusive learning environment. Fullerton, California, United States - January 8, 2022
FULLERTON, CA

