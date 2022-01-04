ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NASA releases estimates on exploding meteor that shook Pa. city

By The Associated Press, WTAE.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA meteor that caused an earthshaking boom over suburban Pittsburgh on New Year's Day exploded in the atmosphere with an energy blast equivalent to an estimated 30 tons (27,216 kilograms) of TNT, officials said. NASA's Meteor Watch social media site said late Sunday a "reasonable assumption" of the speed...

IN THIS ARTICLE
