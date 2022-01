NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Is it COVID-19 or something else?. As people endure hours of waiting to get free COVID-19 testing, the question is whether symptoms they have are actually related to the highly transmissible Omicron variant of the coronavirus or another respiratory virus. And an LSU Health infectious disease expert says there is overlap in some symptoms and Omicron is not mirroring other strains of the virus.

NEW ORLEANS, LA ・ 12 DAYS AGO