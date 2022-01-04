ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Local dieticians recommend starting out slow with health and wellness goals

By Natalie Paynter
 2 days ago

DES MOINES, Iowa — Many of us want to hit the ground running with our New Year’s goals, especially if it includes a healthy lifestyle. But what is the best way to go about the goal to better your health?

Local dieticians say one of the biggest mistakes people can make with New Year’s resolutions is trying to change their lifestyle quickly or setting unrealistic goals for themselves.

“So we will set these really large kinds of fantasy goals. So I always recommend taking a step back and making weekly small, attainable goals that we can focus on. And we visit each week to see how we can build and continue to work towards that large goal or that large vision,” said MercyOne Dietician, Allysa Ballatini.

With much of the evidence proving that extreme dieting is not successful, local experts say simplifying your grocery list would be a good place to start.

Instead of giving in to impulse buys, plan a menu for the week and look for simple lean proteins, colorful fruits and vegetables, and then some carbohydrates to have with each meal.

This is proven to keep everyone full, energized and help prevent those midday sugar cravings.

With many people having families or busy lifestyles, another key to an attainable healthy life is making sure you know your limits.

“It’s all about what your lifestyle looks like. If you are someone who’s always on the go. Then it’s learning to find what are the best smart fast foods that are quick, easy, and don’t require a lot of prep time. If you’re a family of four or six, maybe it’s enough so the family has leftovers that makes for an easy weeknight dinner again later in the week, if you know your family’s busy schedules. At the end of the day, I think everyone just needs to focus on eating more fruits and vegetables,” said Hy-Vee Dietician Erin Good.

If you are interested in learning more about nutrition, Hy-Vee is hosting a Health Fair this month.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to who13.com.

