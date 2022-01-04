ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monness, Crespi, Hardt Expects Crocs (CROX) to Positively Preannounce at ICR Next Week

Monness, Crespi, Hardt analyst Jim Chartier reiterated a Buy rating and...

investing.com

Analysts Positive on Crocs Following HEYDUDE Deal, Sell-Off

Investing.com — Analysts at Monness Crespi and B.Riley said the current weakness in Crocs Inc (NASDAQ: CROX ) shares, as a result of the acquisition of shoe brand HEYDUDE, are a buying opportunity. Crocs announced last week that it will acquire privately owned Heydude for $2.5 billion. The company's...
investing.com

Crocs (CROX) Stock Dives on Agreement to Acquire HEYDUDE

The Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) Inc. CROX stock nosedived 11.6% on Dec 23, after witnessing consistent growth in the past year only on its decision to acquire privately-owned HEYDUDE for $2.5 billion. The company signed a deal to buy competitor HEYDUDE, which sells lightweight, casual shoes and sandals for men, women and children. With the acquisition, Crocs looks to add value to its fast-growing footwear business.
StreetInsider.com

Morgan Stanley Upgrades Allbirds Inc (BIRD) to Overweight

Morgan Stanley analyst Kimberly Greenberger upgraded Allbirds Inc (NASDAQ: BIRD) from ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
StreetInsider.com

Datadog (DDOG) Stock Surges on AWS Partnership, Seen as Incrementally Positive

Shares of Datadog (NASDAQ: DDOG) are up over 4% in pre-open Thursday after the company announced it entered into a ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
StreetInsider.com

CFRA Downgrades Lucid Group Inc. (LCID) to Hold

CFRA analyst Garrett Nelson downgraded Lucid Group Inc. (NASDAQ: LCID) from ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
Seekingalpha.com

Oracle recent decline presents 'buying opportunity,' Monness, Crespi says

The sharp decline in Oracle's (NYSE:ORCL) shares following its announced merger for IT healthcare company Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) present an " attractive buying opportunity," Monness, Crespi analyst Brian White wrote in a note. White, who rates Oracle (ORCL) buy with a $126 price target, notes that the market has rotated away...
StreetInsider.com

Here's Why Crocs (CROX) Stock Could Rally in January

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Shares of Crocs (NASDAQ: CROX) are up 3.5% today in a response to a sharp decline witnessed on Thursday following the announced agreement to buy Heydude for $2.5 billion in cash and stock. Although investors negatively weighed...
Motley Fool

3 Stocks Ready to Bounce Back

Three stocks had a rough 2021, but the New Year might change that. Both Lemonade and fuboTV have new products that could stand out in 2022. Twilio’s stock fell consistently in 2021, but the business only grew stronger. When it came to tech stocks in 2021, no matter how...
dailyhodl.com

Billionaire Hedge Fund Manager Warns Bitcoin Can Be Bought at Cheaper Prices, Says BTC ‘for Speculators’

Jeffrey Gundlach, billionaire and founder of investment firm DoubleLine Capital, is issuing a warning to investors about Bitcoin (BTC). In a new interview with Yahoo Finance, Gundlach says even though he was bullish on Bitcoin in the past, he’s now more cautious and believes BTC is now for speculators, and it can be purchased later at a discounted price.
MarketWatch

UnitedHealth's stock selloff chopping about 120 points off the Dow's price

Shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc. dropped 3.7% in afternoon trading Thursday, enough to pace the Dow Jones Industrial Average's components in declines. The $18.22 price decline in the health insurance company's stock was shaving about 120 points off the price of the Dow, which was dropping 144 points, or 0.4%. In comparison, the S&P 500 was up 0.1%. The selloff in UnitedHealth's stock comes after peer Humana Inc. slashed its estimate of 2022 Medicare Advantage membership growth, amid higher-than-expected terminations during the annual election period. Humana's stock plunged 19.7%.
StreetInsider.com

Costco (COST) Says U.S. Comps Soared 15.9% in December, Analysts Raise Numbers

Shares of Costco (NASDAQ: COST) are up 0.4% in pre-open Thursday after the company said its U.S. comparable sales rose ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
investing.com

Stocks Drop As Inflation Rates May Be On The Verge Of Collapsing

Stocks finished the day mostly lower, with the S&P 500 falling by six bps and the Qs finishing lower by 1.3%. It was a reversal day with markets opening decidedly higher and then turning sharply lower following the weaker than expected ISM Manufacturing PMI. Additionally, there was an article in...
