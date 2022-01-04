ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Electronics

Skydio announces the Skydio 2+ with more range and longer flight time

By Seth Kurkowski
dronedj.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhile the company pulled out last minute from the CES show, Skydio still announced its refresh to its flagship drone, named the Skydio 2+. It’s not a full successor, but it improves the drone’s range and battery life. The original Skydio 2 came out back in 2019,...

dronedj.com

Comments / 0

Related
IGN

Get Two Drones For The Price Of One With This Bundle

There's nothing quite like the freedom of flying your own drone. Getting a bird's eye view of things, you can capture amazing photographs, perform high-flying stunts, and even choreograph some incredibly cool flying performances! What's better than a drone? How about two drones?. With this Alpha Z PRO 4K and...
ELECTRONICS
BGR.com

Best camera drones in 2022: Get an eye in the sky

Just a decade ago, you may have only heard the word “drone” while watching Star Wars or another sci-fi movie. But nowadays, drones are used all of the time and in daily life. There are plenty of uses for camera drones to justify purchasing one — whether you’re a hobbyist that likes to fly them outside, a professional photographer that’s looking for the perfect shot for a wedding, or you simply want to deliver something to your next-door neighbor without leaving your room. There are really no limits to how a drone can be used. But which one, exactly, should you purchase?
ELECTRONICS
Gadget Flow

Most innovative gadgets of 2021

2021 brought us cutting-edge gadgets until the very end. From devices that make life easier at home to those that help us stay safe and healthy, these are the most innovative gadgets of 2021. Gadgets in 2021 were nothing short of awe-inspiring. Yes, this was the year LG introduced a...
ELECTRONICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Flight Time#Design#Flight Dynamics#Federal Trade Commission#Dji#Skydios Ai#Beacon
TechCrunch

Skydio debuts updated $1,099 self-flying drone with new bells and whistles

The Bay Area-based drone company is revamping their flagship drone with a number of features designed around usability, along with a major software update focused on bringing more control to users without forcing them to take manual control of the drone. The team is also delivering a new service plan called Skydio Care designed to give drone owners a protection plan that supplements their existing warranty but allows for rapid replacement of accidentally damaged devices.
ELECTRONICS
yankodesign.com

These VR Binoculars with 40x zoom and night vision are the closest thing to owning actual spy tech

Designed to be so powerful that I feel the need to add a disclaimer that you shouldn’t use this for anything illegal, the ACPOTEL is a trinocular with an integrated 4.5-inch HD display, 5x optical magnification and 8x digital magnification, built-in night-mode, and a 2000mAh lithium-ion battery powering the device. Made for outdoor recreational and adventure use, the high-precision trinocular comes with 3 different capture modes (game mode, professional mode, and pure mode) that let you click 1.3-megapixel photos and record HD videos at [email protected], while giving you the flexibility to use the ACPOTEL as either a handheld device or a tripod-mounted gizmo.
ELECTRONICS
Variety

Samsung’s 1.8-Pound Freestyle Portable Projector Was the Buzziest Product of CES 2022

Amid the COVID-truncated CES 2022 show this year, with multiple companies canceling their plans to attend the Las Vegas confab, one newly introduced entertainment-tech product stood out: Samsung’s ultra-portable, versatile Freestyle HD projector — priced at an affordable $900. In recent years, CES has often served as a platform for high-concept, futuristic tech which may or may not make it to market. This year’s candidate on that front: BMW’s iX Flow luxury car prototype, which is covered in e-ink to let you change its colors and design with the press of a button. There’s also been the usual upgrade cycle for...
ELECTRONICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
CES
NewsBreak
Electronics
suasnews.com

Skydio Care – 1 Year

Fly Fearless with Skydio Care. Skydio Care enhances the Skydio Limited Warranty with an extra layer of protection that against damage resulting from collisions or water, lowering the replacement fees to as little as $150. The Skydio Care One Year package includes up to 2 low cost replacements, including up...
ELECTRONICS
suasnews.com

U.S. autonomous drone maker Skydio announces new KeyFrame capability for breakthrough autonomous cinematography

Also launches Skydio 2+ with hardware enhancements and new Skydio Care protection plan. REDWOOD CITY, Calif.–Jan. 4, 2022. Skydio, the leading U.S. drone manufacturer and world leader in autonomous flight technology, today announced a new groundbreaking autonomous flight capability, Skydio KeyFrame. Skydio Keyframe is an AI skill that allows a user to design and capture smooth, complex camera moves with just a few taps. Skydio also announced the availability of Skydio 2+, a drone which builds on the industry-leading autonomy of the Skydio 2 drone with important hardware and software improvements. Effective today, Skydio is also offering a new, enhanced protection plan available to all Skydio 2+ users, Skydio Care.
ELECTRONICS
TechRadar

Hisense might have just announced the best mid-range TV of 2022

Hisense is attacking every pricing tier with its range of 2022 ULED and laser TVs that it announced at its CES 2022 keynote. Among them are interesting new high-end models like the L9G TriChroma Laser TV and PX1-PRO TriChroma Laser Cinema as well as budget A-Series models, but the real winner in the lineup is the mid-range Hisense U7H ULED that has all the latest and greatest features for a price that most folks will be able to afford.
ELECTRONICS
dronedj.com

DJI Mobile SDK now supports Mini 2, Mini SE, Air 2S drones

DJI has finally updated its Mobile SDK to support DJI Mini 2, DJI Mini SE, and DJI Air 2S drones. This update was highly anticipated since it would enable third-party app developers to add features not natively present in these drones. Meaning, you should soon see popular automated flight planning...
ELECTRONICS
dronedj.com

Skydio Care introduces protection plans for Skydio 2+ drones

In launching the new Skydio 2+, Redwood City-based Skydio is not limiting itself to rolling out a cool autonomous drone with groundbreaking KeyFrame filming technology, but also introducing the Skydio Care protection option to cover mishaps that eventually befall those new craft. Borrowing a page from its Silicon Valley neighbor,...
ELECTRONICS
dronedj.com

DJI drops new firmware for Phantom 4 RTK drone

DJI has released a new firmware update for its most compact and accurate low-altitude mapping solution, the Phantom 4 RTK drone. The DJI P4 RTK is an intuitive surveying solution, capable of capturing centimeter-level data to create georeferenced 2D maps and 3D models of project sites. The drone is controlled using the DJI GS RTK app that comes with multiple planning modes, including photogrammetry (2D and 3D), waypoint flight, terrain awareness, and block segmentation. The January 2022 firmware update increases the capabilities of this app through new features and optimizations. Here are the complete details…
ELECTRONICS
dronedj.com

Joby doubles flight test capacity of all-electric air taxi prototype

With its eyes set on 2024 to launch a commercial air taxi service, California-based electric vertical take-off and landing (eVTOL) vehicle company Joby Aviation has ramped up the flight-testing process of its pre-production prototype aircraft. In December 2021, Joby received the FAA special airworthiness certification and US Air Force airworthiness...
CALIFORNIA STATE
dronedj.com

Firefly (really) heavy-lift drone boasts mega-endurance, too

Have a weighty payload you need to spirit across the sky farther than other UAVs can handle? You might want to check out the Firefly heavy-lift drone, which can lug 100 lbs. of gear cargo up to two full hours. Affectionately likened to an aerial pickup truck by Joshua Resnick,...
ELECTRONICS
ZDNet

CES 2022: Nanotech startup shows off tiny paper-based capacitive sensors

Somalytics, a startup launched in November 2021 to commercialise technology developed by researchers at the University of Washington (in collaboration with CoMotion), is showing off two innovative sensor-driven devices at CES 2022. SomaControl is a 3D gesture monitor that allows users to interact with and control digital devices via no-contact...
BUSINESS
DRONELIFE

Skydio 2+ with KeyFrame: New Capabilities and New Improvements

In the first product announcement of 2022, U.S. drone manufacturer Skydio has announced the Skydio 2+ with KeyFrame™ capabilities, offering new features and enhancements for Skydio’s autonomous drone platform. Skydio KeyFrame lets drone photographers and content creators level up. Keyframe “is an AI skill that allows a user...
ELECTRONICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy