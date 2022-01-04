ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

2 Key Reasons Why Pinterest (PINS) Shares are Trading Lower Today

StreetInsider.com
 5 days ago

Shares of Pinterest (NYSE: PINS) are down 2% in pre-open Tuesday...

www.streetinsider.com

StreetInsider.com

Peloton Interactive (PTON) On-Time-Delivery Increases, Says Analyst

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ: PTON) introduced a non-comp New Year promotion of Bike+ and Tread, and Bike and Bike+ on-time-delivery times ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
StreetInsider.com

Buy Zoom (ZM) Stock as Valuation is Appealing - Citic

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Citic analyst Chen Junyun initiated research coverage on Zoom Video (NASDAQ: ZM) with a Buy rating and a $260.00 per share price target. In a client note sent to...
StreetInsider.com

Meta (FB) as Top Large Cap Pick and Amazon (AMZN) Returning to Outperformance, Among Jefferies' Top 10 Internet Sector Predictions for 2022

Jefferies Internet analyst Brent Thill released his Top 10 predictions for the sector for 2022:1. Mega Investments Ahead, But Meta ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
StreetInsider.com

IPO for SPAC Viscogliosi Brothers Acquisition Corp. (VBOC) Opens at $9.93

Today's IPO for SPAC Viscogliosi Brothers Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: VBOCU) (NASDAQ: VBOC) opened for trading at $9.93 after pricing 7,500,000 ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
StreetInsider.com

Top Internet Stocks to Buy for 2022 as Selected by Mizuho and Raymond James

Mizuho and Raymond James released reports today with their top Internet stocks to buy for 2022.Raymond James analyst Aaron Kessler ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
StreetInsider.com

Couchbase Inc (BASE) NDR Confirms Return to >30% Growth is Occurring - Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer analyst Ittai Kidron reiterated an Outperform rating and $44.00 price target on Couchbase Inc (NASDAQ: BASE) hosted CFO Greg ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
StreetInsider.com

GameStop (GME) Stock Up 20% in Pre-Market on NFT and Crypto Plans, Analyst Skeptical

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. After taking over the art world by storm, NFTs next big destination seems to be the gaming industry. As the WSJ reported yesterday, GameStop (NYSE: GME) has established a division within a company whose main focus will be to create its own NFT marketplace.
StreetInsider.com

3 Reasons Why Biotech Berkeley Lights (BLI) Stock Crashed 30% Today

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Shares of Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ: BLI) are down sharply today after the biotech company announced that Eric D. Hobbs will transition from his role as chief executive officer (CEO). Berkeley Lights has...
StreetInsider.com

UPDATE: Evercore ISI Downgrades Aon Corp (AON) to Underperform

Evercore ISI analyst David Motemaden downgraded Aon Corp (NYSE: AON) from ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
StreetInsider.com

Guggenheim Downgrades Pinterest Inc (PINS) to Neutral

Guggenheim analyst Michael Morris downgraded Pinterest Inc (NYSE: PINS) from Buy ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
Benzinga

Why Are Sea Shares Trading Lower Today?

Chinese gaming and social media company Tencent Holdings Ltd (OTC: TCEHY) looks to cut its stake in Singapore-based gaming and e-commerce firm Sea Ltd (NYSE: SE), reducing its voting power to under 10%, Reuters reports. Tencent sold at a price range of $208.00-$212.00 per share, bringing the total divestment to...
