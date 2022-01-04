The Best Tablets for Students

The Chrome tablet space is certainly heating up. While the original Lenovo IdeaPad Duet Chromebook dominated the space for over a year, there are now several compelling options at the end of 2021. Earlier this year, HP launched the Chromebook x2 11 tablet, which was the first Chrome OS tablet to run a Qualcomm Snapdragon 7c processor. In our review, we liked a lot of things about that tablet, but the first generation 7c processor was just a bit too laggy. Luckily, Lenovo sent out the beautiful Lenovo IdeaPad Duet 5 Chromebook for us to check out, complete with the second generation Snapdragon 7c chip inside. For brevity sake, we refer to this tablet as the Duet 5 throughout this review. There’s no doubt that the big OLED screen is the selling point on this machine, but I was incredibly curious about improvements made by Qualcomm between generations of the 7c.

