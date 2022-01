ANAHEIM (AP) — Troy Terry added to a breakout season as he scored his first NHL hat trick Tuesday night in the Anaheim Ducks’ 4-1 victory over the Philadelphia Flyers. The right wing is third in the league with 21 goals, including 11 that have tied the game or given the Ducks a lead. He had a pair of goals in the first period and completed the first hat trick of his five-year career on an empty-net goal with 49 seconds remaining. “I had the puck a lot more against Colorado (on Sunday). Some scoring chances didn’t go my way the last game...

