Business

Gaucho Group Holdings, Inc Engages Top Affiliate Management Agency to Grow Its Digital Advertising Strategy

StreetInsider.com
 5 days ago

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / January 4, 2021 / Gaucho Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: VINO), a company that includes a growing collection of e-commerce platforms with a concentration on fine wines, luxury...

www.streetinsider.com

StreetInsider.com

Scout Talent — No-Percentage Fee Employee Recruitment Services Launched In US

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Scout Talent, a distinctive US recruitment agency, has launched the services that set it apart from similar agencies. The launch helps employers find ideal talent at reduced charges and not the traditional ways.
BUSINESS
StreetInsider.com

Form 425 MOMENTIVE GLOBAL INC. Filed by: MOMENTIVE GLOBAL INC.

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Pursuant to Section 13 OR 15(d) Date of Report (Date of earliest event reported) January 7, 2022. Momentive Global Inc. (Exact name of registrant as specified in its charter)
BUSINESS
FingerLakes1.com

Strategies for Digital Assets Management

The world has gone digital due to advancements in technology, innovation, and research. It’s safe to say we are in the digital age where virtually everything is carried out online. Digital assets are one of such things that are 21st century relevant in all industries and sectors of the world, the business sector inclusive. The most important strategy is having a digital asset management software which creates an enabling environment and is also user-friendly. And when you need all these perks, look no further than Daminion. Once this software specification is found your digital assets management dreams can finally come to fruition.
SOFTWARE
arcamax.com

Best Buy expands its in-house advertising agency to better work with other companies

Best Buy is turning its in-house advertising unit into a business that aims to help consumer goods makers, even outside its current electronics partners, find customers. The business, called Best Buy Ads, will help other companies take advantage of customer insights the retailer gets from its national reach, Best Buy said Tuesday. It will also help turn Best Buy's stores, websites and apps into advertising platforms for other businesses.
BUSINESS
Bakery and Snacks

Dessert Holdings brings North American peer into its growing flock

The St. Paul, Minnesota company has added Steven Charles – A Dessert Company to its portfolio of companies, which includes The Original Cakerie, Lawler’s Desserts and Atlanta Cheesecake Company. The North American dessert manufacturer will use the acquisition to help Steven Charles reach its full potential, while boosting...
BUSINESS
Victoria Advocate

Galaxy Digital Holdings Ltd. Logo (CNW Group/Galaxy Digital Holdings Ltd.)

Michael Novogratz Donates Partnership Units of Galaxy Digital Holdings LP. NEW YORK, Dec. 31, 2021 /CNW/ - Michael Novogratz, Founder and CEO of Galaxy Digital Holdings Ltd. (TSX: GLXY) ("Galaxy Digital" or the "Company"), today reported that an entity that he beneficially owns, Galaxy Group Investments LLC, donated 8,600,000 Class B limited partnership units (the "Partnership Units") of Galaxy Digital Holdings LP ("GDH LP") on December 31, 2021 having a value of approximately C$202.1 million (or approximately US$159 million) using the closing price of the Ordinary Shares (as defined below) on December 30, 2021 (the "Donation"). Each Partnership Unit is, pursuant to the terms of the GDH LP Fourth Amended and Restated Limited Partnership Agreement, and subject to certain limitations, exchangeable for ordinary shares of the Company on a one-for-one basis subject to customary adjustments for stock splits, stock dividends and reclassifications and other similar transactions. The Donation represented approximately 2.73% of the issued and outstanding ordinary shares as of December 31, 2021 (the "Ordinary Shares") (assuming conversion of the Partnership Units beneficially held by Mr. Novogratz).
BUSINESS
DigitalIntelligence

Leveraging the Power of Digital Affiliate Marketing

Many large companies run their own marketing departments. But new ventures cannot afford such luxury in the beginning. Business organizations cannot sell without effective marketing campaigns. Marketing is simply creating awareness of a product or service to potential customers. Marketing costs substantial funds to business organizations. Many large companies run their own marketing departments.
The Press

The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. f/k/a Marathon Patent Group, Inc. (MARA) Investors

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of persons and entities that purchased or otherwise acquired Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. f/k/a Marathon Patent Group, Inc. ("Marathon" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: MARA) securities between October 13, 2020 and November 15, 2021, inclusive (the "Class Period"). Marathon investors have until February 15, 2022 to file a lead plaintiff motion.
LAW
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

MARA SHAREHOLDER ALERT: ROSEN, TRUSTED NATIONAL TRIAL COUNSEL, Encourages Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. f/k/a Marathon Patent Group, Inc. Investors with Losses to Secure Counsel Before Important Deadline in Securities Class Action - MARA

WHY: Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, reminds purchasers of the securities of Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. f/k/a Marathon Patent Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: MARA) between October 13, 2020 and November 15, 2021, inclusive (the "Class Period"), of the important February 15, 2022 lead plaintiff deadline. SO WHAT:...
BUSINESS
StreetInsider.com

CelsiusCow News Site Launches As 2022 Resource For Celsius CeFi/DeFi Platform

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. The Digerati Premium's crypto publication CelsiusCow is a new online cryptocurrency news source for everything related to Celsius (CEL), the one-of-a-kind CeFi and DeFi service for a variety of financial operations. Katy, United States - January 8,...
MARKETS
StreetInsider.com

Form 497K ARTISAN PARTNERS FUNDS

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Filed pursuant to Rule 497(k) ARTISAN PARTNERS FUNDS, INC. Artisan Global Opportunities Fund (the “Fund”) SUPPLEMENT DATED 7 JANUARY 2022. TO THE FUND’S SUMMARY PROSPECTUS. CURRENT...
ECONOMY
Deadline

Scott Rosenberg, Key Senior Exec At Roku, To Exit Streaming Company

Major streaming provider Roku has announced that one of its top execs, platform chief Scott Rosenberg, plans to depart the company in the spring after a nearly 10-year run. In an announcement, company founder and CEO Anthony Wood said Rosenberg is “ready for his next professional challenge.” Rosenberg’s current title is SVP and GM of Platform Business. He has risen through the ranks since joining the company as VP of advertising and business development. Along with building a New York-based sales organization, he played a key role in the company’s IPO in 2017. A ubiquitous presence at industry conferences and upfront events,...
BUSINESS
StreetInsider.com

CFRA Downgrades Lucid Group Inc. (LCID) to Hold

CFRA analyst Garrett Nelson downgraded Lucid Group Inc. (NASDAQ: LCID) from ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
etfdailynews.com

Shell Asset Management Co. Increases Holdings in Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS)

Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its stake in Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) by 72.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,736 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 4,094 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Digital Turbine were worth $669,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
STOCKS
Seekingalpha.com

Strategy Shares grows its ETF lineup with the unveiling of a balanced portfolio ETF

Strategy Shares bolsters its exchange traded fund lineup with the unveiling of the Nasdaq 5HANDL Index ETF (NASDAQ:FIVR). FIVR offers market participants a balanced portfolio of U.S. equities, fixed income securities, and alternative investments, which intends to gain returns that support a 5% annual distribution rate. The new fund will...
STOCKS
etfdailynews.com

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA) Holdings Trimmed by Financial Advocates Investment Management

Financial Advocates Investment Management decreased its stake in Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA) by 61.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 19,857 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Marathon Digital were worth $398,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
STOCKS

