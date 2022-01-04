ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLS

Schneider National, Inc. (SNDR) announces acquisition of Midwest Logistics Systems

StreetInsider.com
 5 days ago

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Schneider (NYSE: SNDR), a premier provider of transportation, intermodal and logistics services, announced today the company is growing its dedicated operations with the acquisition of Ohio-based truckload carrier, Midwest Logistics Systems (MLS). MLS is a leading...

www.streetinsider.com

Green Bay Press-Gazette

Green Bay-based Schneider expands with purchase of Midwest Logistics; stock takes a tumble

GREEN BAY – The transportation company Schneider this week announced acquisition of family-owned and Ohio-based truck company Midwest Logistic Systems for approximately $263 million. Mark Rourke, Schneider CEO and president, said in a press release that preserving the identity of Midwest Logistic Systems is essential. He added that the company is now “on track to generate $1 billion in annual revenue in dedicated operations with over 5,000 trucks.”  ...
GREEN BAY, WI
StreetInsider.com

Inotiv Inc. (NOTV) Announces Acquisition of Rabbit Breeding and Supply Business of Robinson Services Inc.

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Inotiv, Inc. (NASDAQ: NOTV) (the “Company”, “We”, “Our” or “Inotiv”), a leading contract research organization specializing in nonclinical and analytical drug discovery and development services and research models and related products and services, today announced the acquisition of the rabbit breeding and supply business of Robinson Services Inc. (“RSI”), a North Carolina-based provider of high-quality animal models.
BUSINESS
smarteranalyst.com

Schneider to Acquire Midwest Logistics in All-Cash Deal

Logistics company Schneider National Inc. (SNDR) has revealed plans to fully acquire Midwest Logistics Systems (MLS) for an enterprise value of about $263 million. Shares of the company rose 2.8% on Tuesday to close at $27.28. MLS is a truckload carrier with more than 1,000 professional drivers, operating 900 tractors...
MLS
StreetInsider.com

Transcat, Inc. (TRNS) Expands Service Business and Geographic Reach with Acquisition of Tangent Labs for $9M

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Transcat, Inc. (Nasdaq: TRNS) (“Transcat” or the “Company”), a leading provider of accredited calibration, repair, inspection and laboratory instrument services and value-added distributor of professional grade handheld test, measurement and control instrumentation, announced that it has purchased all of the stock of privately-held Tangent Labs, LLC (Tangent), effective December 31, 2021. The purchase price was $9.0 million and is subject to certain customary holdback provisions.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
StreetInsider.com

MingZhu Logistics (YGMZ) Announces Share Purchase Agreement to Acquire CheYi Network for $29.5M

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. MingZhu Logistics Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ: YGMZ) a leading trucking service provider, today announced that it entered into a Share Purchase Agreement (the "SPA") on December 29, 2021 to acquire 100% of the equity interest of Cheyi (BVI) Limited (the "Cheyi BVI") which operates its business through its subsidiary Zhejiang CheYi Network Technology Co., Ltd. (the "CheYi Network"), an integrated online car-hailing and driver management services company. Pursuant to the agreement, the total consideration for the acquisition of 100% equity ownership of Cheyi BVI is an aggregate of U.S. $29,466,032, consisting of the issuance by the Company to the shareholders of Cheyi BVI an aggregate of 3,189,000 fully paid Company's ordinary shares (being U.S. $12,756,000 of $4 per share) and payment of $2,000,000 at closing, and Year-2021 earnout payment of U.S. $8,826,019 and Year-2022 earnout payment of U.S. $5,884,013 if the Cheyi BVI's audited net income for its fiscal year 2021 and 2022 is no less than U.S. $3,000,000 respectively. The two earnout payments are due 13 months upon the delivery of Cheyi BVI's audited financial statements. The parties plan to close the transaction by December 31, 2021. The acquisition is expected to offer MingZhu's customers additional platform enhancements, and directly fits with MingZhu's acquisition strategy, which includes adding financially accretive, best-of-breed companies and products.
INDUSTRY
StreetInsider.com

Supernova Partners Acquisition Company II (SNII) and Rigetti Computing Announce Additional $45M PIPE Investment

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Rigetti Computing ("Rigetti"), a pioneer in hybrid quantum-classical computing, and Supernova Partners Acquisition Company II, Ltd. ("Supernova II") (NYSE: SNII), a publicly traded special purpose acquisition company, today announced $45 million in additional commitments for a private placement of Supernova II common stock in connection with their proposed business combination. The commitments include a new investment from Lansdowne Partners (UK) LLP and from an existing PIPE investor.
BUSINESS
StreetInsider.com

Form 4 Advantage Solutions Inc. For: Jan 06 Filed by: Griffin Jill L

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)
MARKETS
StreetInsider.com

GOL (GOL) announces approval of MAP acquisition by the CADE

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE: GOL and B3: GOLL4), ("GOL" or "Company"), in addition to the Material Fact disclosed on June 8, 2021 regarding the acquisition of MAP Transportes Aéreos Ltda. by the Company ("Transaction"), informs that, on December 30, 2021, the General Superintendency of the Administrative Council for Economic Defense ("CADE") issued the Order SG No. 1929/2021 ("Order") approving the Transaction without restrictions. In accordance with applicable law, the approval decision will become final within 15 calendar days from its publication, with no third-party appeal or summons by the CADE Court. The Order and other documents of public nature about the analysis carried out by CADE may be accessed at the autarchy's electronic address (www.cade.gov.br).
ECONOMY
StreetInsider.com

Yellowstone Acquisition Company (YSACU) Announces Additional $45M PIPE Subscription

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Yellowstone Acquisition Company (NASDAQ:YSAC, YSACU, YSACW), a special purpose acquisition company, announced today that Boston Omaha Corporation, through its subsidiary BOC YAC, LLC, has agreed to provide $45 million of PIPE financing in connection with the closing of the potential business combination with Sky Harbour LLC (“Sky”), in addition to the $55 million Series B investment that will convert to Class A common stock upon completion of the business combination. Boston Omaha is committing $100 million in total to Sky for the acceleration of Sky’s business plan. The PIPE Financing will be provided through the purchase of Yellowstone Class A common stock at a price of $10.00 per share immediately prior to the closing of the business combination. BOC YAC, LLC has executed a PIPE Subscription Agreement to provide the additional $45 million in equity financing. In consideration of the investment, Sky has agreed to waive the $150 million minimum financing condition (as described below) which required that the Company deliver cash proceeds of at least $150 million (after payment of certain expenses) to Sky as a condition precedent to consummating the business combination.
BUSINESS
StreetInsider.com

Form 4 Endeavor Group Holdings, For: Jan 05 Filed by: Endeavor Executive II Holdco, LLC

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)
MARKETS
StreetInsider.com

Chase Corp. (CCF) Announces Q1 Revenues of $75M, EPS of $1.02

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Chase Corporation (NYSE American: CCF), a global specialty chemicals company that is a leading manufacturer of protective materials for high-reliability applications across diverse market sectors, announced financial results for the first fiscal quarter ended November 30, 2021.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
StreetInsider.com

BioMedNewsBreaks – Nemaura Medical Inc. (NASDAQ: NMRD) to Present at H.C. Wainwright Bioconnect Conference

Nemaura Medical (NASDAQ: NMRD), a medical technology company focused on developing and commercializing noninvasive wearable diagnostic devices and supporting personalized lifestyle coaching programs, today announced that its CEO Dr. Faz Chowdhury will present a corporate overview at the H.C. Wainwright Bioconnect 2022 Virtual Conference. The event is slated to take place on Jan. 10-13, 2022, with Dr. Chowdhury’s presentation available on-demand to registered attendees beginning at 7:00 a.m. ET on Monday, Jan. 10. Interested parties should visit https://ibn.fm/98dTC to register for the conference.
ECONOMY
StreetInsider.com

General Dynamics (GD) Declares $1.19 Quarterly Dividend; 2.5% Yield

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. General Dynamics (NYSE: GD) declared a quarterly dividend of $1.19 per share, or $4.76 annualized. The dividend will be payable on February 4, 2022, to stockholders of record on...
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Vickers Vantage Corp. I (VCKA) Extends Timeline to Complete Business Combination

Vickers Vantage Corp. I (Nasdaq: VCKAU, VCKA, VCKAW), a Cayman Islands exempted company, announced today that it has extended the ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
BUSINESS
StreetInsider.com

Sientra (SIEN) Announces Acquisition of Novel Fat Grafting Technology from AuraGen Aesthetics, LLC

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ: SIEN) (“Sientra” or the “Company”), a medical aesthetics company focused on enhancing lives by advancing the art of plastic surgery, today announced that it entered into a definitive agreement on December 31, 2021 to acquire substantially all of the assets related to AuraGen Aesthetic, LLC’s novel fat grafting technology, the AuraGen 1-2-3™ with AuraClens™ (the “AuraGen system”). The AuraGen system, developed by leading researchers and plastic surgeons at Massachusetts General Hospital, is FDA 510k-cleared for processing a patient’s own fat for aesthetic body contouring in a broad range of aesthetic specialties.
BUSINESS
StreetInsider.com

BlueCity Holdings (BLCT) Announces Prelim Non-Binding Acquisition Proposal for $1.85/ADS

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. BlueCity Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: BLCT) today announced that its board of directors has received a preliminary non-binding proposal letter (the “Proposal Letter”), dated January 2, 2022, from Mr. Baoli Ma, founder, chairman of the Board and chief executive officer of the Company (the “Founder”), and Spriver Tech Limited (together with the Founder, the “Buyer Group”), to acquire all of the outstanding ordinary shares of the Company (the “Ordinary Shares”), including the Class A ordinary shares represented by the American Depositary Shares of the Company (the “ADSs”, each two representing one Class A ordinary share) that are not already beneficially owned by the Buyer Group for a proposed purchase price of US$3.70 per Ordinary Share or US$1.85 per ADS in cash (the “Proposed Transaction”). A copy of the Proposal Letter is attached hereto as Exhibit A.
BUSINESS

