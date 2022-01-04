ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nature's Sunshine Products (NATR) Appoints Curtis Kopf to its Board

Nature's Sunshine Products, Inc. (NASDAQ: NATR), a leading natural health and wellness company engaged in the manufacture and sale of nutritional and personal care products, has appointed Curtis Kopf to its board of directors effective January 1, 2022.

