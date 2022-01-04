Cat Raises His Puppy Brother | The Dodo

A kitten tries to get people to notice her at the adoption center with her adorable "window washing." A tabby kitten named Baklava was brought in to Pets in Need (in Redwood City, California) along with her brother, Cobbler. They were just newborn kittens and needed round-the-clock care. Thanks to...
Cricket and her three siblings were rescued from a shelter. Watch as her foster mom brings her home and see Cricket change before her eyes. Cricket's fur began to grow back and she looked like a different dog. Once she was ready for her adoption her forever family quickly found her and brought her home.
Dog stops a man to come and save her puppies — they grow up to look just like her and play together 💕.
Teacup dogs are the smallest type of dog breeds of them all. They have become renowned and famous for their puppy-like features and their tiny sizes. Their small frames make them perfect for pet owners who live in apartments or condos. Before future adopters run to adopt one of these...
Milo was a pregnant stray dog living near the border of Arizona and Mexico when someone found her and brought her to Sunshine Dog Rescue. Her puppies were born premature and none of them survived. As she searched frantically for her babies, her rescuers came up with an idea to make her heart whole again.
Two kittens came out of the bushes and climbed the legs of a rescuer, as they were ready to leave the busy road. Last month, Good Samaritans spotted a pair of kittens hiding in the bushes by a busy road. They went up to investigate and discovered one orange kitten and a calico huddled together.
With Christmas coming, some families may choose to gift a dog to a loved one - but as well all know, a dog isn't just for Christmas. Getting a pet is a decision that shouldn't be taken lightly, especially if you're a first-time dog owner. There are over 200 different...
He rescues this terrified dog and spends days getting her to let him pet her 🙏💕.
This woman found a tiny, mangey puppy in the street in Sri Lanka,. wagging her tiny tail so hard. Watch her get nursed back to health, and transform into a confident, playful puppy who follows her new mom everywhere 💕.
Teeny-tiny rescue dog only felt safe when his mom was wearing him in a pouch — but watch what happens when she introduces him to a bunny 💙.
Dogs set to be euthanized before 2022 got to celebrate the new year thanks to the hard work of several animal rescue groups. In December, Best Friends Animal Society received an email from a concerned animal lover about a Texas animal control shelter planning to euthanize 14 dogs because the facility could not care for the pets while the shelter was closed over the Christmas holiday.
Take a break from indulging and entertaining by trying to find the puppy in this tricky Christmas brain teaser. It takes the average person just 42 seconds, but how long will it take you?. It might be the season of goodwill and cheer, but money.co.uk has created a brainteaser with...
A kitten who needs constant company, has convinced a porch cat to come inside the house to hang out. A little orange and white kitten was found by a Good Samaritan and brought to Firehouse Animal Health Center in Leander, Texas. He was covered in fleas and ear mites, and had a wormy belly.
Guy puts on gloves to wrestle an angry stray cat out of traffic — and has the sweetest conversations with her before he gets her adopted!.
A kitten who came in a box left outside in the cold, formed the cutest bond with an orange cat. Last fall, Superhero Animal Rescue (in Rexburg, Idaho) was notified by concerned citizens about a box of kittens that had been left on the porch at the adoption center. "It...
