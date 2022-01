United Talent Agency’s global chief communications officer Seth Oster is exiting the company at the end of January, sources told Variety. News of his exit was announced by agency CEO Jeremy Zimmer in a companywide email on Friday, where he expressed disappointment that Oster would be leaving “to pursue a new opportunity.” Oster joined UTA in 2017 and made partner in 2020. “Seth has played a pivotal role over the past five years at UTA. He led us through numerous acquisitions and a few crises. He handled every challenge with focus and aplomb. His guidance through the WGA impasse, his relentless drive...

