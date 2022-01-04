ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Making a Hose Holder for Your Shop Vac

By gareth branwyn
adafruit.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCreative metalworker extraordinaire Ron Covell loves his 5 gallon shop vac. But the model he has offers no way of stowing the power cable or the hose. To remedy this, he created a looped cord and hose holder out of metal. Being Ron Covell, even this simple shop hack is well-made...

blog.adafruit.com

adafruit.com

10 Fantastic Tips for the Hobby Workshop

This video from the YouTube channel Just for the fun of it has some really useful tips and jigs for working with glues, painting round parts, using 1-2-3 blocks, and more. I especially love the tip on making a CA glue applicator for tiny, tight spaces by sinking a sewing needle into a small dowel (or old brush handle) with the loop of the needle sticking out. This loop will deliver more glue to where you need it.
COMPUTER SCIENCE
adafruit.com

Adafruit’s Ten YouTube Videos of 2021 #AdafruitTopTen

2021 was a bit of a mixed bag, but there’s also a lot to celebrate! Specifically, Adafruit’s YouTube videos got a total 14,049,927 views in 2021. Check out below for the top of the top of our most viewed. Cheers y’all and thanks for tuning in!. 10....
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
adafruit.com

3D Printed Chocolate ‘Meat’

Meat alternatives typically rely on a number of plant materials to mimic the texture and nutritional value of traditional meat. Most common among these materials are soy and wheat gluten, so researchers set out to develop a dough made of these materials which could be extruded through a printer, built up on a plate, and able to hold its shape. The team tried a number of different ingredients added to the soy and wheat gluten to get the dough they wanted, and eventually settled on an unlikely partnership. Surprisingly, the best ingredient turned out to be fat derived from cocoa beans, more commonly known as cocoa butter.
COMPUTER SCIENCE
adafruit.com

Spiral Pencil Holder #3DThursday #3DPrinting

Every week we’ll 3D print designs from the community and showcase slicer settings, use cases and of course, Time-lapses!. Have you considered building a 3D project around an Arduino or other microcontroller? How about printing a bracket to mount your Raspberry Pi to the back of your HD monitor? And don’t forget the countless LED projects that are possible when you are modeling your projects in 3D!
COMPUTER SCIENCE
adafruit.com

Adafruit’s Top Ten Best Selling Products of 2021 #AdafruitTopTen

Adafruit’s Top Ten Best Selling Products of 2021 #AdafruitTopTen. WOOF! To shake off another long year, we’re gonna look back and celebrate 2021’s most popular, tried-and-true electronics, from cables to motors to antennae, and more!. For microcontrollers without an analog-to-digital converter or when you want a higher-precision...
SHOPPING
adafruit.com

sometimes you can really tell why a board design never got released …

For a project that we’re looking to build, we need bluetooth classic, so we were wondering what is our smallest board with BT – that’d be something with the ESP32 (not S2 or S3 which doesnt have BT classic). hey, didn’t we have an itsybitsy design for the esp32 using a ublox module? what didn’t get get finished?
BEAUTY & FASHION
adafruit.com

Bellini-designed Brionvega RR231 Totem Hi-Fi Stereo System Re-released

Brionvega has re-released the RR231 Totem Stereo System, a folding transformer-like hi-fi from the golden age of stylish audio systems. Created originally by renowned Italian architect and designer Mario Bellini, this gorgeous turntable/pre-amp/amplifier/AM/FM tuner with integrated speakers has been updated to include a DAB (digital audio broadcast) receiver, USB output, and upgraded speakers. The Totem will set you back $18,800 at the MoMA Design Store ($16,920 for MoMA members)!
ELECTRONICS
adafruit.com

ICYMI – Adafruit IoT Monthly: 2021 in Recap! #IoT #newsletter

ICYMI (In case you missed it) – the IoT Monthly Newsletter from AdafruitDaily.com went out this morning!. If you missed it, subscribe now! – You’ll get one newsletter each month. The next newsletter goes out in a month and being subscribed is the best way to keep...
SOFTWARE
adafruit.com

Dorcas Lukwesa Designs Mobile, Sustainable Farms

Entrepreneur Dorcas Lukwesa grew up on her grandparent’s farm in Zambia, now she’s building a social enterprise there around movable smart gardens made of bamboo for farmers with limited space, limited soil and less water. Lukwesa, founder of Mobile Aquaponics and a CAMFED Association member studying at EARTH...
INDUSTRY
adafruit.com

Adam Savage Has an Epiphany About the Science of Measurement

One of my favorite things on Adam Savage’s Tested channel is when he answers viewers’ questions, or even better yet, when he just enthusiastically riffs on a subject. In this video, Adam was compelled to turn the camera on and share when he had a real ah-ha moment about the nature of precision measurement and the tools we use to try and achieve accuracy in measuring. As he says in the video, “all measurement is a compromise of circumstance” and “there’s no such thing as an actual measurement.” Watch the video to unpack these ideas further.
BEAUTY & FASHION
adafruit.com

NEW PRODUCT – Adafruit MCP23017 I2C GPIO Expander Breakout

NEW PRODUCT – Adafruit MCP23017 I2C GPIO Expander Breakout. We’ve gotten a lot of requests for a MCP23017 breakout and we’ve always sorta been like “ehh why not just use the DIP chip?” but with STEMMA QT we could see the use case for a plug and play version that comes with all the passives on board. This Adafruit MCP23017 I2C GPIO Expander Breakout has 16 GPIO with matching ground pad.
ELECTRONICS
adafruit.com

Switch Mount for Rectangular Switch #3DThursday #3DPrinting

Simple mounting adapter for a 21mm x 15mm switch. I created this to install a switch for my workbench LED lights. The switch clips into the adapter and the adapter fits snugly into a 1in hole. download the files on: https://www.thingiverse.com/thing:4303727. Have you considered building a 3D project around an...
TECHNOLOGY
adafruit.com

New Project: Elf Ear Buds #3DThursday #3DPrinting

We were inspired by Elf Earbuds – we designed our own and made them so you can slip them on your existing earbuds!. Download the files on: https://learn.adafruit.com/elf-ears. These can fit most earbuds with a similar style. You can print them in all sorts of different colors so you...
BEAUTY & FASHION
adafruit.com

Adafruit’s Top Ten Facebook Posts of 2021 #AdafruitTopTen

Below are our top 10 Facebook posts from 2020 – rated from #10 to #1!. Stop breadboarding and soldering – start making immediately! Adafruit’s Circuit Playground is jam-packed with LEDs, sensors, buttons, alligator clip pads and more. Build projects with Circuit Playground in a few minutes with the drag-and-drop MakeCode programming site, learn computer science using the CS Discoveries class on code.org, jump into CircuitPython to learn Python and hardware together, TinyGO, or even use the Arduino IDE. Circuit Playground Express is the newest and best Circuit Playground board, with support for CircuitPython, MakeCode, and Arduino. It has a powerful processor, 10 NeoPixels, mini speaker, InfraRed receive and transmit, two buttons, a switch, 14 alligator clip pads, and lots of sensors: capacitive touch, IR proximity, temperature, light, motion and sound. A whole wide world of electronics and coding is waiting for you, and it fits in the palm of your hand.
BEAUTY & FASHION
adafruit.com

Lid for mouse tube #3DThursday #3DPrinting

I needed an easy access to Bhalu (that’s my mouse name), so instead of dismantling the tube everyday to play with him, I made a lid. download the files on: https://www.thingiverse.com/thing:4246561. Have you considered building a 3D project around an Arduino or other microcontroller? How about printing a bracket...
ENTERTAINMENT
adafruit.com

PyLeap EyeLights LED Glasses Rainbows for Circuit Playground Bluefruit

The Adafruit LED Glasses Front Panel has 116 artfully arranged 2x2mm RGB LEDs, all controlled with the Circuit Playground Bluefruit, so it's plug-and-play. On each side are STEMMA QT / JST-SH plugs - use these connectors with this cable to attach it to your Circuit Playground Bluefruit. Of course, you can pick left or right, then if you want to add on more hardware, like an accelerometer or light sensor, you can chain it onto the other side.
BEAUTY & FASHION
adafruit.com

35mm Film Scanner for Tablet or Smartphone #3DThursday #3DPrinting

This film holder can be used to digitize 35mm film by using a flat light source such as a tablet or smartphone with a full brightness white screen, and a digital camera to scan the images. “SPROCKETS” version doesn’t have film guides as to leave the sprockets visible (I’ve used...
TECHNOLOGY

