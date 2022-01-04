ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Computers

Apple Disk II interface timing information #Apple #AppleII #Floppies

By Anne Barela
adafruit.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Embedded Microcontroller site posts detailed information on the timing necessary to interface with the Apple II/][...

blog.adafruit.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Researchers develop tiny camera the size of a grain of salt - and it could turn your phone into one big camera

Researchers have created an ultracompact camera the size of a grain of salt capable of producing pictures on par with lenses hundreds of thousands of times larger than it.Engineers from Princeton University and the University of Washington say that the camera can produce full-colour images that could be used in collaboration with medical robots to diagnose and treat diseases.Traditional cameras use curved glass or plastic to bend light rays, this new camera uses ‘metasurface’ technology which is produced like a computer chip. The metasurface of this particular camera has 1.6 million cylindrical posts – each approximately the size of a...
ELECTRONICS
adafruit.com

Apple Disk II Floppy Disk Subsystem … Disk ][

Ok, what a week, getting back to a few more posts on this project! we’re up to step 4 … interfacing with MFM 3.5″ floppies is one thing, but we want to get ready for step 58, where we add some other floppy drive support. since some of ya’ll asked … we have an apple II disk drive(s) on the way. we’re not done with the 3.5″ support yet and we really wanna get that set up first though. shipping can take a while and everything is a little hard to move around pretty much anywhere right now, it will be nice to have this ready for hackin’ later.
COMPUTERS
Digital Trends

This powerful Dell laptop is down to $250 for a limited time only

If you’re on the hunt for affordable but reliable laptop deals, it’s highly recommended that you go with Dell laptop deals. The brand is one of the most trusted names in the industry because of high-quality products like the Dell Inspiron 15 3000, which is currently available from Dell for just $250 after a $135 discount to its original price of $385.
COMPUTERS
adafruit.com

Adding floppy disk support to CircuitPython, step 1…

We are adding floppy disk support to CircuitPython, here is step 1 (video), want more, sign up for the Python on Hardware newsletter, goes out in the am 🙂 💾 💾 💾 🦂 🐇 ☠️ I’m the the guest editor this week! SIGN UP HERE! https://www.adafruitdaily.com/
COMPUTERS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Apple Iic#Disk Ii
adafruit.com

Reading floppy disk data, part 3! itsa pulse party

OK so part 1 we got our wiring worked out and found an index pulse. Part 2 is we started getting MFM data coming out. Now we’re capturing pulses with gpio bitbanging, and storing all the pulse widths in a large memory array. each track has a 500Khz signal, and outputs data every 5 Hz, so we have a max of 100K samples worst case.
COMPUTERS
adafruit.com

it’s a floppy driver! its a parallel port! it’s an irda transceiver! its the LPC47B272 100 Pin Enhanced Super I/O Controller with LPC Interface!

We bumbled onto this chip while googlin’ some floppy stuff. it’s amazing what is still in stock for purchase, even during a silicon shortage. we can’t get n-channel power mosfets but we can get a LPC47B272 “100 Pin Enhanced Super I/O Controller with LPC Interface” – it comes with TWO 2.88MB super i/o floppy disk controllers, TWO serial ports, IrDA, a parallel port, and a keyboard controller, ok? and there are 3000 in stock at https://www.microchip.com/en-us/product/LPC47B272#buy-from-store, so, like, what else do you want!? we sorta imagine this poor creature on a PC/104 board, desperately checking the IrDA irq… doin’ its very best but wondering why it doesn’t have any friends who visit anymore. anyone want to wire one of these up to raspberry pi?
COMPUTERS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Computers
adafruit.com

Recovering “lost” treasure-filled floppy discs with an oscilloscope

Security: Recovering “lost” treasure-filled floppy discs with an oscilloscope by Chris Evans / scarybeasts – There are many good, modern solutions for reading data off old floppy discs and drives. Perhaps the best is the Greaseweazle\: it’s capable, open source, open hardware, inexpensive and has a vibrant and friendly community behind it. It connects directly to a floppy drive, replacing the floppy disc controller, and reads the disc in great detail. It can handle regular discs or any known copy protection without really breaking a sweat.
ELECTRONICS
adafruit.com

reading raw floppy disk data part 5, at night the greaseweazles come

HAPPY NEW YEAR EVERYONE! we’re ticking down the new year safe and sound here at home together, with a big mug of cocoa, and a lot of floppy hackin’. tonight we started adding ‘greaseweazle’ support to our arduino floppy library. this will let us use any fast-enough arduino hardware with a fabulous open source flux parsing tool that is written in python. basically, we send the flux pattern for each track over usb serial for it to be parsed or saved on a computer. we have been adding each command throughout the day: enabling the motor, running a bandwidth check, setting drive parameters, etc. we are halfway through the track reading code – we got the read data arriving safely at the computer, but it seems that there is a way to ‘encode’ the index pulse into the flux stream and we have to figure out what polarity and data format its expecting. still, feeling really close! hopefully will be able to dump our first disk image this weekend 🙂 code is here while its being worked on https://github.com/adafruit/Adafruit_Floppy/blob/main/examples/greaseweazle/greaseweazle.ino.
COMPUTERS
Tom's Hardware

Adafruit Programs Raspberry Pi Pico to Read Floppy Disks

It seems the team at Adafruit is nowhere near short on ideas as their latest blog posts follow the creation of an impressive open-source floppy project using our favorite microcontroller—the Raspberry Pi Pico. This project makes it possible to read and write data to floppy disks. Development started with...
COMPUTERS
adafruit.com

low cost and easily available floppy interface hardware, part 9! pico power

Time to wrap up today’s hacking! we had a goal of finishing today with a raspberry pi pico board being able to read out flux off a floppy disk, and here we are: this is a ultra-low cost dev board, only $4 and 15K in stock at Digi-Key https://www.digikey.com/short/f2d841fn – a little soldering is required to attach header but the wiring is straight forward: start at GP2 and connect all the pins thru to GP14 in a row, skipping over the ground pads (dont forget to connect one of the grounds of course) we just tested dumping our 1.44 HD diskette just fine. in the next week we’ll try to add flux writing support (we’ve only done reading so far), trying out HFS DD (so we can image @anildash‘s prince floppy), completing a PR to greaseweazle and maybe trying out the disk ii connection. a great way to kick off 2022, happy new year! – video.
COMPUTERS
adafruit.com

Adafruit’s Top Ten Best Selling Products of 2021 #AdafruitTopTen

Adafruit’s Top Ten Best Selling Products of 2021 #AdafruitTopTen. WOOF! To shake off another long year, we’re gonna look back and celebrate 2021’s most popular, tried-and-true electronics, from cables to motors to antennae, and more!. For microcontrollers without an analog-to-digital converter or when you want a higher-precision...
SHOPPING
adafruit.com

Auto-Aiming Sugar Launching Robot #piday #raspberrypi @Raspberry_Pi

Add sugar to your hot beverage of choice with a Pi 4 powered sugar bot, from Equals Engineering on YouTube:. The robot is controlled by a raspberry pi 4 and uses a camera to detect targets and positions itself using two wheels. Each Friday is PiDay here at Adafruit! Be...
ELECTRONICS
adafruit.com

this “one weird trick” for designing PCBs to connect to floppy drives

Most people don’t know this, but it is a requirement that the schematic symbol look like a floppy disk! please report any non-compliant CAD packages to the ministry of (double density) information for assessment and re-education. more soon, flip-floppin between 34-pin IDC and 26-pin FPC floppys…. Stop breadboarding and...
COMPUTERS
adafruit.com

Archiving floppy disks and dealing with data corruption

Lukazi posts on the Apple II Projects blog about a tricky Apple II floppy disk archival task:. Matt was looking for someone local to archive software that had been written by the local state education department. He managed to obtain the physical disk by contacting the developer. This software was used locally in schools so it was not wildly dispersed. I had a decent search for information about this software but I couldn’t find any references to it. Since I have an Apple II system setup that can easily generate images from disks or the reverse I didn’t hesitate to call and offer my assistance.
COMPUTERS
adafruit.com

Machine Learning and Bicycle Pedaling

Fabio Antonini wrote about their experience using machine learning to identify bicyclist pedaling style on Medium:. The time had come to put to good use what I learned during the course and to create a Machine Learning project that would allow us to identify whether the cyclist is pedaling seated or standing on the pedals. This article describes the various steps taken to carry out the project. Let’s go.
TECHNOLOGY
adafruit.com

tahti.studio – Free Elektron-style Browser Drum Machine/Groovebox

Tahti.studio by maxjvh is a beautifully designed, highly capable 8-track drum machine/groovebox for the browser that is free to use. Go try it out right now, you won’t regret it!. Way beyond the average 808/909-style browser drum machine, tahti.studio feels more akin to playing an Elektron Digitakt or Model:Samples....
COMPUTERS

Comments / 0

Community Policy