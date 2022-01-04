ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mobile, AL

Man found not guilty of murdering girlfriend’s toddler during potty training incident

By Carey Cox
WHNT News 19
WHNT News 19
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Y2iqW_0dcNE6U000

MOBILE, Ala. ( WKRG ) — A man who was accused of murdering his girlfriend’s toddler during a potty training incident in August 2018 has been found not guilty.

34-year-old Willie Burton was charged with the capital murder of 2-year-old Kye Freeman. Prosecutors argued Burton beat the toddler when he would not sit on a toilet for potty training.

Russellville man accused of sexually abusing woman at New Year’s Eve party

Burton’s defense attorney Jeff Deen said in 2019 that Burton spanked Kye at a home on Elmo Avenue but not enough to seriously harm him.

The jury agreed with the defense’s argument and acquitted Burton in court on Friday, Dec. 10.

Freeman’s autopsy showed brain hemorrhaging, a lacerated kidney, and his stomach separated from his small intestines.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WHNT.com.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Mobile, AL
Crime & Safety
Local
Alabama Crime & Safety
City
Russellville, AL
City
Mobile, AL
The Associated Press

Powerball tickets sold in Wisconsin, California split $632M

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Powerball tickets sold in Wisconsin and California were winners of the latest jackpot and will split $632 million, officials said. The Wisconsin Lottery said Thursday the winning ticket in its state was sold at a Citgo convenience store on Packerland Drive in the Green Bay suburb of Ashwaubenon. Jackson Pointe Citgo will receive $100,000 for selling the ticket. The winner has not yet come forward, according to Wisconsin Lottery Director Cindy Polzin.
WISCONSIN STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Willie Burton
CBS News

Reward increased for missing 7-year-old Harmony Montgomery

The reward for missing New Hampshire 7-year-old Harmony Montgomery has increased to $60,000, Manchester, New Hampshire police said Thursday. The child was last seen in 2019 but was only reported missing in the last week of 2021, which has sparked a frantic search by police and local officials. The reward...
MANCHESTER, NH
WHNT News 19

WHNT News 19

10K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

North Alabama's Local News Leader & Weather Authority, covering breaking news & supporting our community. www.whnt.com

 https://www.whnt.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy