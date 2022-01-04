Top Five Plays from Trail Blazers Win Against Hawks

Anfernee Simons and Trae Young combined for over 100 points.

Last night while most of the country was asleep, the Atlanta Hawks and Portland Trail Blazers had a shootout. Trae Young set an NBA record of 56 points and 14 assists. Anfernee Simons answered with 43 points and 7 assists. It wasn't easy, but here are the top highlights from the high-scoring affair.

Larry Nance Jr.

This is just cruel. Don't leave the dunk legend hanging. Nance didn't have too many highlights last night. He scored just 2 points in 35 minutes. But this awkward moment is one I can't look away from. I think we have all been hung out to dry like this before at some point in our life.

Clint Capela Alley-Oop

Stop me if you've heard this one before, but Young to Capela for two. Young is a maestro in the pick-and-roll (technically this is called the 'Spanish Pick-and-Roll'), and Capela always finishes with authority. It's a shame the Hawks were not able to pull out the victory last night. Check out the beautiful lob and the ferocious jam.

Clint Capela Dunk

Throw it down, big man! 'The Swiss Bank' has no regard for humanity when he is in the paint. A lot of Hawks fans are frustrated with Capela's shooting percentages around the rim, but last night he shot a perfect 10-10 from the field. Plus this. There is no doubt in my mind that Capela deserves to be a 2022 NBA All-Star.

Trae Young

I can't really nail it down to one play. That's impossible when Young scored 56 points and dished 14 assists. So let's take a moment of silence and reflect on the sheer brilliance of the league's leader in points. Keep in mind the phenom point guard is just 23-years-old.

Anfernee Simons

Simons went ballistic last night. The shooting guard scored an efficient 43 points. Even better, check out this beautiful tribute after the game. How can you not love this game?

