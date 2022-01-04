ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Top Five Plays from Trail Blazers Win Against Hawks

By Pat Benson
All Hawks
All Hawks
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Wprf0_0dcNE2x600

Anfernee Simons and Trae Young combined for over 100 points.

View the original article to see embedded media.

Last night while most of the country was asleep, the Atlanta Hawks and Portland Trail Blazers had a shootout. Trae Young set an NBA record of 56 points and 14 assists. Anfernee Simons answered with 43 points and 7 assists. It wasn't easy, but here are the top highlights from the high-scoring affair.

Larry Nance Jr.

This is just cruel. Don't leave the dunk legend hanging. Nance didn't have too many highlights last night. He scored just 2 points in 35 minutes. But this awkward moment is one I can't look away from. I think we have all been hung out to dry like this before at some point in our life.

Clint Capela Alley-Oop

Stop me if you've heard this one before, but Young to Capela for two. Young is a maestro in the pick-and-roll (technically this is called the 'Spanish Pick-and-Roll'), and Capela always finishes with authority. It's a shame the Hawks were not able to pull out the victory last night. Check out the beautiful lob and the ferocious jam.

Clint Capela Dunk

Throw it down, big man! 'The Swiss Bank' has no regard for humanity when he is in the paint. A lot of Hawks fans are frustrated with Capela's shooting percentages around the rim, but last night he shot a perfect 10-10 from the field. Plus this. There is no doubt in my mind that Capela deserves to be a 2022 NBA All-Star.

Trae Young

I can't really nail it down to one play. That's impossible when Young scored 56 points and dished 14 assists. So let's take a moment of silence and reflect on the sheer brilliance of the league's leader in points. Keep in mind the phenom point guard is just 23-years-old.

Anfernee Simons

Simons went ballistic last night. The shooting guard scored an efficient 43 points. Even better, check out this beautiful tribute after the game. How can you not love this game?

Recommended For You

Danilo Gallinari Gets Incredible Tattoo

Trae Young's Villain Origin Story

Every NBA Record Tied or Broken by Trae Young

Like SI Hawks on Facebook , and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Hawks news!

Comments / 0

Related
The Big Lead

Heat-Blazers Game Featured Bizarre Kyle Lowry Ejection and Tyler Herro-Jusef Nurkic Fight

The Miami Heat got a pivotal victory over the Portland Trail Blazers on Wednesday night in a super-intense game featuring multiple bizarre incidents. Shortly before halftime Heat guard Kyle Lowry earned his second technical of the contest and an ejection after lightly tossing the basketball toward an official. With all the force and fury one would deliver to a third-grader at a basketball camp. It was an entirely soft whistle that literally everyone doesn't want to see result in the dismissal of a primary player. It's also not worth getting the tar and feathers ready because none of us were privy to what Lowry was saying while returning the ball.
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Danilo Gallinari
Person
Trae Young
Person
Anfernee Simons
Person
Larry Nance Jr.
Newnan Times-Herald

Hawks spit wins in tournament play

The 10-3 Heritage Hawks made a strong showing in their last two road games. On Dec. 28, the Hawks faced a very tough Woodville-Tompkins team out of Savannah at The Tournament of Champions. The (6-6) Wolverines led by shooting guard Alfonzo Ross were a handful early for the Hawks. The...
BASKETBALL
St. Louis Post-Dispatch

Lillard and the Trail Blazers play the Cavaliers

Cleveland Cavaliers (21-17, sixth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Portland Trail Blazers (14-22, 12th in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Damian Lillard leads Portland into a matchup with Cleveland. He currently ranks 10th in the league scoring 24.0 points per game. The Trail Blazers have gone 12-10 at home. Portland...
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba All Star#The Atlanta Hawks#Portland Trail Blazers#Spanish#The Swiss Bank
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Atlanta Hawks
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
CBS Sports

Hawks interested in consolidation trade with Cam Reddish and Danilo Gallinari as possible package, per report

The Atlanta Hawks are the rare NBA team with too much talent. They brought back 11 of their 13 most-used players from last season, added a few meaningful veterans and picked two rookies in Sharife Cooper and Jalen Johnson that look like eventual rotation players themselves. This talent crunch hasn't translated to wins this season due to a combination of injuries and team-wide regression following last season's run to the Eastern Conference Finals, but it has presented a few important long-term issues that the franchise is trying to navigate.
NBA
People

Atlanta Hawks Basketball Star Trae Young Engaged to Longtime Love Shelby Miller: 'What a Night'

On Thursday, Trae Young announced that he proposed to his longtime love, Shelby Miller, in a sweet Instagram post. Sharing a selection of photographs from the elaborate proposal — which featured white rose petals across the floor, lit candles, and a display of blue balloons — the Atlanta Hawks basketball player, 23, wrote alongside the post, "What a night💫 #FutureMrsYoung💍."
CELEBRITIES
thefocus.news

Who are Dirk Nowitzki's wife and children after Mavs legend's jersey retirement?

The Mavs legend had his No.41 jersey retired after the Golden State Warriors game on Wednesday. After the ceremony, we find out more about Dirk Nowitzki’s wife, Jessica Olsson, and their children. Dirk Nowitzki is one of the greatest international players the NBA has ever seen, and arguably the...
NBA
firstsportz.com

3 ideal destinations for DeMarcus Cousins after being waived off by Milwaukee Bucks

DeMarcus Cousins after being out of the league for a while this year agreed to sign a one year non guaranteed deal with the Milwaukee Bucks. After suiting up for 17 games for the Giannis Antetokounmpo led Milwaukee Bucks DeMarcus Cousins is again left with no home after being waived out and is again searching for a team who’ll beleive in him with one more chance as he didn’t quite really fill the spot of a backup center for the Milwaukee Bucks who have Brook Lopez their primary big man side-lined for months to come.
NBA
Larry Brown Sports

Former Lakers guard has harsh words for team, Russell Westbrook

One former Los Angeles Lakers player thinks that the team is looking more like the Fakers right now. Speaking this week on Draymond Green’s podcast for “The Volume,” retired Hall of Fame guard Gary Payton discussed this year’s Lakers and reacted to the comparisons that have been drawn to Payton’s 2003-04 Lakers team. He also focused on the play of Lakers guard Russell Westbrook.
NBA
firstsportz.com

“I was worried about him dunking on me”- Shaquille O’Neal explains how he was “terrified” of Michael Jordan when he first faced the Bulls in 1993

Shaquille O’Neal is no doubt one of the most dominant players the NBA has ever seen. His complete dominance on both sides of the basketball court is impeccable and unmatched by any other player over the years. Always carrying the role of “big man” for his team and defending inside the box and at the rim, doing what he does on the offensive side as well, was altogether a complete assassination of his opponents. He was feared unlike anyone due to his extraordinary skill set and of course, his massive size on the court.
NBA
All Hawks

All Hawks

Atlanta, GA
206
Followers
225
Post
37K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest Atlanta Hawks news with AllHawks

 https://www.si.com/nba/hawks

Comments / 0

Community Policy