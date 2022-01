One in every 1,000 patients with epilepsy dies suddenly every year. Researchers have confirmed that some severe-type seizures (generalized convulsive seizures—GCS) are the most consistent risk factor for Sudden Unexpected Death in Epilepsy (SUDEP). In the past few years, heart rate variability (HRV) has been studied as a potential biomarker to identify patients at greater risk of SUDEP, in whom specific interventions could be made to prevent sudden death. A multidisciplinary team of researchers from Centro Hospitalar Universitário de São João and INESC TEC—Institute for Systems and Computer Engineering, Technology and Science, in Portugal, have been conducting studies on this topic.

