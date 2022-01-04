Prepare for wind and snow followed by life-threatening cold

The snow is winding down northwest to southeast. Snow totals were impressive, so far. The Bluegrass Airport record for today is 9.8″ in 1910. Temperatures will slowly drop. When it is this cold, it doesn’t take much wind for a bitter wind chill. Very cold air will follow for Friday. Its origin, Siberia (seriously). On the upside, our cold doesn’t look to be long-term. Back above freezing Saturday with heavy rain likely Saturday night into Sunday. This, on top of the snowpack, will likely lead to some flooding. A wicked start to 2022.
