Environment

Prepare for wind and snow followed by life-threatening cold

By Amber Wheeler
kxnet.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleToday: A colder afternoon as most temperatures will either stay or fall to the single digits. Increasing snow from the west will bring light snow accumulation for the day with a trace to 3″...

www.kxnet.com

wabi.tv

Accumulating Snow Friday

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Clouds will increase this evening ahead of an approaching low that will bring us snow for Friday. Lows tonight will range from the teens over the north to the upper 20s along the coast. Some light snow will start to move into areas south & west of Bangor before daybreak.
BANGOR, ME
KIMT

Dangerous wind chills reach near 40-below; advisory in effect through Friday

WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY... ...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 9 AM CST FRIDAY... WHAT...For the first Wind Chill Advisory, very cold wind chills. Wind chills as low as 30 below zero. For the second Wind Chill Advisory, very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as 25 below zero.
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
News On 6

Dangerous Wind Chills And Cold Temperatures Across The Metro

Dangerous wind chills are affecting the metro on Thursday morning. Make sure you are layered up and dressed appropriately if you’re going to be outdoors. There will be a chance for a few flurries Thursday, but the biggest story is the cold. Highs will only reach the low 20s.
WTRF

Much colder with some snow on the way

Thursday: We will start the day with some sun but that will change in the afternoon as clouds and snow move into the region. Snow showers will start ~4pm and end around midnight. Most of us are expecting around 1-3″ total. Snow totals increase as you move to the SE. Much colder with a high of 29.
pinejournal.com

Staying cold through Saturday morning

The frigid air will hold in place through Saturday morning before a warm front passes through the region. This will allow temperatures to get briefly warmer on Saturday. Another cold front is forecast to slide across the Northland on Saturday night, drawing in another round of frigid air. This cold snap will last all of Sunday and Monday before we start to moderate in terms of temperatures.
KSNT

Snow early Thursday with very cold wind chills all day

*** WIND CHILL ADVISORY *** is in effect for all counties in the viewing area until Thursday at 12:00 PM. *** WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY is in effect for all Western, Central and Southern counties. Light to moderate snow will start to taper off through daybreak. Minor accumulations are likely with...
Idaho8.com

Snow Rain Wind Again

Freezing rain and a wintry snowy mix to start Thursday with winds picking up to 30+ mph gusts into midday will keep this cycle of winter weather going for the 3rd day. More midday snows/cold rain expected. 2" accumulated overnight in Pocatello and a trace for Idaho Falls this morning, mixed with freezing mist/rain. Slick conditions and visibility remain an issue for traveling/commute times. Winds will push snow into the afternoon and more snow will move across the area. Rain/snow continue tonight and return Friday afternoon. Sunshine returns Saturday later.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
kxnet.com

Life-threatening cold today with a big change to come

Today: Arctic air highlights the forecast today. Actual air temps will warm only to around -5° to -20°. The Wind Chill Warning lasts until Friday at 12 PM due to the -40° and -50° wind chills. Partly cloudy skies today with light and variable wind. Tonight:...
northwestgeorgianews.com

'Extremely cold' temperatures expected overnight in Cherokee, church opens doors for shelter

North Georgia is expected to get some of the lowest temperatures of the season overnight Thursday into Friday morning, according to the National Weather Service. "Extremely cold conditions are expected overnight and into Friday morning. For Cherokee County, morning lows will be in the low/mid 20s with wind chill values in the low/mid teens," Cherokee County Emergency Management Agency said Thursday evening. "Remember to protect people, pets, pipes, and plants that may be exposed to these conditions. If you have to be outside, bundle up and cover exposed skin."
CHEROKEE COUNTY, GA
WTVQ

Snow Winds Down, Bitter Cold Ahead

The snow is winding down northwest to southeast. Snow totals were impressive, so far. The Bluegrass Airport record for today is 9.8″ in 1910. Temperatures will slowly drop. When it is this cold, it doesn’t take much wind for a bitter wind chill. Very cold air will follow for Friday. Its origin, Siberia (seriously). On the upside, our cold doesn’t look to be long-term. Back above freezing Saturday with heavy rain likely Saturday night into Sunday. This, on top of the snowpack, will likely lead to some flooding. A wicked start to 2022.
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Absaroka Mountains, Wind River Mountains East by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-06 06:17:00 MST Expires: 2022-01-06 23:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, water, and a charger for your cell phone in case of an emergency. Call 5 1 1, to get the latest road conditions. Target Area: Absaroka Mountains; Wind River Mountains East; Yellowstone National Park WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM MST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations of 6 to 12 inches across higher terrain. Winds gusting as high as 65 mph will produce blowing and drifting snow. * WHERE...Eastern Wind River Mountains, Yellowstone National Park and Absaroka Mountains. * WHEN...Until 11 PM MST this evening. * IMPACTS...Travel over passes will be difficult. Visibility could be down to a quarter mile at times. People recreating in the backcountry could become disoriented.
FREMONT COUNTY, WY

