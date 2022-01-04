Prepare for wind and snow followed by life-threatening cold

North Georgia is expected to get some of the lowest temperatures of the season overnight Thursday into Friday morning, according to the National Weather Service. "Extremely cold conditions are expected overnight and into Friday morning. For Cherokee County, morning lows will be in the low/mid 20s with wind chill values in the low/mid teens," Cherokee County Emergency Management Agency said Thursday evening. "Remember to protect people, pets, pipes, and plants that may be exposed to these conditions. If you have to be outside, bundle up and cover exposed skin."

CHEROKEE COUNTY, GA ・ 4 HOURS AGO