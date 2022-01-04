Texans film room: How offense was knocked unbalanced vs. 49ers

John McClain breaks down the matchups in Sunday's Texans-Titans game at NRG Stadium. The Titans shouldn’t need Derrick Henry to win this game. Henry returned to practice after undergoing foot surgery the first week of November and should be ready to go in the playoffs. If the Titans beat the Texans to earn a bye week, Henry will have another week to get ready. Despite missing eight games, he’s still sixth in the NFL with 937 yards rushing. In the eight games he’s missed, the Titans have rushed for only 92 fewer yards than they generated with Henry. Coach Mike Vrabel believes in a run-first philosophy. His team is third in rushing with 142.5 yards a game. The Texans are last in run defense, surrendering 143.4. Even when the Texans play solid run defense in the first half, they usually get worn down and allow opponents to control the ball with the run in the second half. The Titans are relying primarily on two former Texans running backs. D’Onta Foreman has 497 yards. He’s coming off the best game of his career with 26 carries for 132 yards in Sunday’s victory over the Dolphins. Dontrell Hilliard has 293 yards and a 6.2 average per carry. Foreman and Hilliard have combined for five touchdowns. Ryan Tannehill is a terrific runner. He’s scored seven touchdowns. If the offense gets inside the 10-yard line, Tannehill is a smart runner who’ll pick his spots, and he’s usually successful. EDGE: Titans.

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO