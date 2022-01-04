ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Gee interviews Nate Burleson in first episode on new podcast

By MYNORTHWEST STAFF
MyNorthwest.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKIRO Radio’s Gee Scott has officially launched a podcast!. On episode one of “Leaving a Legacy,” Gee sits down with former Seattle Seahawks wide receiver and current CBS Mornings host Nate Burleson. “We are living testaments that you can rewrite the narrative, not just your career,...

mynorthwest.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Stephen A. Smith Reacts To Mina Kimes’ Nasty Fan Email

Earlier this week, ESPN’s Mina Kimes received a nasty and sexist email from a potential fan. She was accused of knowing “nothing” about male sports, albeit anyone who has watched her knows that’s not true. “Mina, stop embarrassing yourself and pretending to actually know anything about...
NFL
The Hollywood Reporter

Joe Montana Says Fans Will be “Shocked” by Aspects of Peacock Docuseries ‘Cool Under Pressure’

Joe Montana found working on the upcoming Peacock sports docuseries about his life and iconic NFL career tough — really tough, which took him somewhat by surprise. Joe Montana: Cool Under Pressure is a 6-part series, premiering on the streaming service Thursday, that features tales about the San Francisco 49ers star quarterback and pop culture icon that most people don’t know. The 65-year-old Hall of Famer told The Hollywood Reporter some viewers may even be “shocked” by what they will learn. Montana notes he could only watch the series a single time to give a final OK. Cool Under Pressure chronicles Montana’s...
NFL
The Independent

Roger Goodell sidesteps question about his favourite Snoop Dogg song ahead of Super Bowl half time show

NFL chief Roger Goodell dodged a question about his favourite Snoop Dogg song ahead of the hip-hop superstar’s upcoming Super Bowl halftime appearance. Appearing on Peyton and Eli Manning’s podcast, the NFL commissioner was asked about his preferred track by the 50-year-old artist.“Commissioner, we have Snoop Dogg joining us in the third quarter,” Super Bowl-winning quarterback Peyton Manning said. “He’s also one of the performers in Super Bowl halftime this year. And the question on my mind, and everybody’s mind, is what is your favorite Snoop Dogg song?”Mr Goodell replied: “You know, listen, we’re excited about having our halftime show...
NFL
The Independent

‘Joe Rogan is making him dumber’: Aaron Rodgers sparks Twitter frenzy with appreciation for Atlas Shrugged

Aaron Rodgers sparked a Twitter frenzy after he mentioned having Ayn Rand’s Atlas Shrugged on his bookshelf during an appearance on ESPN. The NFL quarterback was speaking on Monday Night Football with Eli and Peyton Manning when he was praised for his bookshelf backdrop. The first book he mentioned having on the shelf was Atlas Shrugged – a fictional book that some consider controversial for promoting selfishness as something good. The Green Bay Packers star previously caused a stir when he refused to get vaccinated and then asked controversial podcaster and comedian Joe Rogan for advice on dealing with...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Josiah Johnson
Person
Amanda Knox
Person
Al Pacino
Person
Nate Burleson
Person
Lady Gaga
Person
Jennifer Lopez
Mercury News

Maybe Harry and Meghan’s new podcast episode finally comes this week

It’s been quite a year for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, so perhaps it’s understandable that they lost track of delivering on their promise to produce and host a “series” of podcasts for Spotify in 2021 — shows they said would showcase diverse voices and “build community through shared experiences and values.”
CELEBRITIES
infosecurity-magazine.com

IntoSecurity Podcast Episode 32

In the final IntoSecurity podcast of the year, Infosecurity Magazine enters reflection mode and reveals its top ten most-read news stories of the year. Join Eleanor Dallaway, Benjamin David and James Coker to rediscover the stories behind the biggest headlines of 2021.
PODCAST
No Treble

Best of 2021: The Top 10 Bass Player Interviews and Podcasts

1. Groove – Episode #84: John Myung. One of the bass players that I really wanted to speak with when we first decided to launch Groove – The No Treble Podcast over seven years ago was Dream Theater’s John Myung. Today’s the day! Enjoy the conversation...
MUSIC
cgmagonline.com

Pixels & Ink Podcast: Episode 375

On this week’s Pixels & Ink Podcast: as 2021 comes to a close, Brendan, Chris, Dayna, and Jordan look back on the year; the highs, the lows, and CGM’s new GOTY nominations as voted on by our wonderful audience. The gang talks about their favourite reviews from the...
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Radio#American Football#Kiro Radio#Cbs Mornings
The Spun

NFL Analyst Has Telling Comment About Russell Wilson, Seahawks

At this time last year, rumblings surfaced that Russell Wilson wasn’t happy with the direction of the Seattle Seahawks. Fast forward 365 days and the Seahawks are 6-10 with no chance of the playoffs. During an appearance on the “Rich Eisen Show,” longtime NFL writer Peter King was asked...
NFL
realitysteve.com

Podcast #266 – Interview with “Survivor’s” Stephen Fishbach

Certainly was one of the more interesting seasons of “Survivor” that just ended last week, if not a bit controversial. But not necessarily because the wrong person won, it was HOW they won. To everyone who played the game with Erika, she was most deserving – she almost swept the final vote. But to America watching at home, pretty much no one could understand not only how Xander didn’t win, but how he didn’t even garner a vote at final tribal. So this edit vs. reality storyline is something Stephen Fishbach and I tackle in today’s podcast. As you know, he’s our resident “Survivor” expert and I love having him on to talk about the show. We had him on after episode 1 and now to do a wrap on the season. So many topics to discuss from this season and is another great 60 minute chat on what we saw this season. As always, if you’d like to respond to the interview, please include Stephen’s Twitter handle (@stephenfishbach) in your replies. Thanks again to Stephen for joining me this week. He will always be welcome on to talk “Survivor.”
TV SHOWS
hamlineoracle.com

After Deadline Podcast Episode 4: On Criticism

On this episode, Jacob talks with A&E reporter Ethan Hermann about his approach to film criticism and the importance of it in journalism. Music (edited) provided by Jason Shaw at Audionautix.com.
ENTERTAINMENT
Punknews.org

The Berman Hour Podcast interview with Mike Bardzik (OBLivION series)

We are so pleased to bring you another special episode with The Berman Hour podcast. We are teaming up to present a exclusive first for Into OBLivION, a podcast series where singer/songwriter Jeff Berman aka Divided Heaven will be interviewing the folks involved in making his upcoming album, Oblivion. For the next few weeks we will be dropping interviews with producers Charlie Stavish, Frank Turner, Tim van Doorn; engineers Mike Bardzik and Bradley Riot; guest musicians Randy Moore, Jess Guise, Jen 'Pop' Razavi and more. Oblivion will be out February 2022 through A-F Records and Gunner Records. The release is available for pre-order, you can click here to grab your copy.
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Podcast
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NFL Teams
Seattle Seahawks
NewsBreak
Nickelodeon
Daily Norseman

Norse Code Podcast Episode 412: An Indictment

Here’s the Defector piece on nepotism in coaching. There’s a lot of Vikings-specific stuff in it. There are a lot of studies on NFL teams and drafting, and in particular, how teams are not consistently good at it. This one from 2016 does a good job outlining the basic premise while this piece in Football Outsiders, which found Minnesota to be the second-best team at drafting in the five-year period between 2015 and 2019, ultimately concludes that drafting is random. The Washington Post also explored this in 2020, with the same conclusion.
NFL
Field Gulls

Cigar Thoughts Podcast, Episode 13: Jake Heaps

Got damn was this one fun! Jake Heaps, former professional QB and current co-host of the Jake and Stacy Show on 710 ESPN joined Mike and I in the Cigar Lounge for one of the best conversations we’ve had all year. Jake gave us an incredible hour of his...
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To What Russell Wilson Said Thursday

Longtime Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson continues to give mixed signals regarding his NFL future in Seattle. On Thursday, the veteran signal caller gave his most recent take on the situation — indicating that he wants to remain with his Seahawks squad moving forward. “My plan is to win Super...
NFL
wrestlinginc.com

Exclusive: Subject For Episode 2 Of Matt Hardy’s New Podcast

Jon Alba was a recent guest on The Wrestling Inc. Daily where he spoke all about the upcoming podcast he will be co-hosting, The Extreme Life Of Matt Hardy, every single week, starting this Friday. Alba revealed how the entire situation came about. “Once I got this new gig here...
WWE
insideradio.com

KIRO Radio Launches ‘Leaving A Legacy Podcast’ With Host Gee Scott.

Bonneville “News Radio 97.3” KIRO Seattle late-morning host Gee Scott is adding a new podcast to his duties. The Leaving a Legacy Podcast will take listeners on a journey to discover how some of our most influential public figures want to leave their legacy on this world, and how the host’s own experience can be attributed to the shoulders of giants that came before him.
SEATTLE, WA
CinemaBlend

Ken Jennings Responds After Jeopardy Hosting Gig Gets More Permanent, But His Second Comment Made Me LOL

Stability and Jeopardy! haven’t been in the same sentence for a while due to the complications in finding a new permanent host, but that perception has changed as the game show named Ken Jennings and Mayim Bialik as the permanent hosts for the remainder of Season 38. Bialik hasn’t responded publicly, but Jennings decided to respond to the news online. The Jeopardy! champ made some comments on his permanent gig, and of course, he couldn’t help but drop a witty joke.
MUSIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy