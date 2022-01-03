ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Year, New Laws In Illinois Worth Knowing About

By Riley O'Neil
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNo one wants to hear a member of law enforcement or a judge say to them "Ignorance of the law is no excuse," because that generally means that you're in deep trouble. That's according to a friend who's hoping for a good behavior release sometime this year. Almost 300...

WEHT/WTVW

Illinois has new laws that impact workers and employers

SPRINGFIELD, IL (WEHT) – New laws are taking effect January 1. The changes include the Violent Crime Victims’ Leave Act, the Illinois Prevailing Wage Act, and the Consumer Coverage Disclosure Act. The Violent Crime Victims’ Leave Act is designed to allow employees who are victims of violence or who have family or household members who […]
Hundreds of new Illinois laws go into effect this weekend

When the clock strikes midnight Saturday morning, nearly 300 new laws will officially be on the books in Illinois. That's compared to only three new laws during the pandemic year of 2020 when most of the legislative session was shut down. The minimum wage in Illinois is set to increase...
New laws for the new year

As Illinoisans prepare for the first day of 2022 this Saturday, there are 300 new laws scheduled to take effect. Some new laws beginning Jan. 1 include insurance companies being required to cover comprehensive testing for cancer predisposition, pancreatic cancer screenings and tests for diabetes and vitamin D deficiency. Parking will be made easier for expectant mothers in their third trimester as they will be eligible for a free placard to park in handicap-designated spots. Laws improving funding for educational scholarships to military families, expanding cottage food operations and even legalizing kids’ lemonade stands also take effect with the New Year.
New Law: Hairstyle Discrimination Banned in Illinois Schools

The state of Illinois will take measures to stop hair discrimination in the state's schools as the new year begins. Prohibiting students from attending Illinois schools based on hairstyles historically associated with race, or ethnicity will be prohibited as of January 1st, 2022. A bill referred to as The Jett...
New Illinois Law in 2022, no Importing Walrus Parts. What!?!

New laws for 2020, there are some good one...there are some "oh duh" ones, and there are some "what in the hell..." O.K. first off before we get into the walrus thing, there's the whole lemonade stand thing. They are legal in 2022...But wait, haven't these always been legal? Apparently not completely. You see, Public Health Departments in the state of Illinois have have the right to find lemonade stands run by kids under 16 and SHUT THEM DOWN. Now if you ask me that's some total bull...But that has always been a thing in Illinois. Someone in the Illinois Public Health Department, could swoop in and shut it down. That's some serious crap for those young business people, but no more!
Ethics, local news study, minimum wage top Illinois’ new laws

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — Taxpayers in Illinois will awaken New Year’s Day with nearly 300 new laws on the books. They represent resolutions by the General Assembly and Gov. J.B. Pritzker to impose higher standards of ethics on lawmakers, to get big government to back off regulating kids’ lemonade stands and to study ways to shore up weakened local journalism.
Domestic violence, trampoline parks are among new laws in 2022 Illinois Department of Labor raising awareness about

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. – A new labor and safety-related law in Illinois might now include the two “Elevate Trampoline Park” locations in Peoria and East Peoria. One of hundreds of new laws that took effect statewide on Saturday included the required inspection of trampoline parks — something Illinois Department of Labor Assistant Director Jason Keller says hasn’t happened before.
