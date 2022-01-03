New Year, New Laws In Illinois Worth Knowing About

New laws for 2020, there are some good one...there are some "oh duh" ones, and there are some "what in the hell..." O.K. first off before we get into the walrus thing, there's the whole lemonade stand thing. They are legal in 2022...But wait, haven't these always been legal? Apparently not completely. You see, Public Health Departments in the state of Illinois have have the right to find lemonade stands run by kids under 16 and SHUT THEM DOWN. Now if you ask me that's some total bull...But that has always been a thing in Illinois. Someone in the Illinois Public Health Department, could swoop in and shut it down. That's some serious crap for those young business people, but no more!

ILLINOIS STATE ・ 12 DAYS AGO