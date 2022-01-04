ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

MyCole Pruitt out for “extended period” with ankle injury

By Josh Alper
NBC Sports
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTitans tight end MyCole Pruitt was carted off the field on Sunday with an aircast on his right leg and head coach Mike Vrabel confirmed on Monday that Pruitt is looking at...

profootballtalk.nbcsports.com

Comments / 0

Related
leedaily.com

Antonio Brown’s Net Worth Revealed After Tampa Bay Buccaneers Exit

Antonio Brown established a name as arguably the simplest receiver within the NFL throughout his days with the Pittsburgh Steelers. His ability to torch cornerbacks and safeties with relative ease helped him rack up prolific statistics however additionally quite a little bit of money. In contrast, Brown has lost over $300,000 owing to fines.
NFL
AllSteelers

Antonio Brown Calls Out Tom Brady

Antonio Brown has added Tom Brady to the mix as he continues his social media rant towards Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians. Brown released a lengthy statement through his lawyer last night, telling his side of the story during Week 17 when he left midway through the Buccaneers game against the New York Jets. Later, he posted text messages between he and Arians from prior to the game, discussing Browns' ankle injury.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Tennessee State
The Spun

Ndamukong Suh Reveals His True Feelings On Antonio Brown

Just a few days ago, star wide receiver Antonio Brown shocked the football world by storming off the field. During Sunday’s game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New York Jets, cameras caught Browns taking off his jersey and pads and walking off the field. He waved on the crowd as he made his way to the Buccaneers locker room.
NFL
The Spun

Former Dallas Cowboys Great Has Died At 78

A former Dallas Cowboys great has passed away at the age of 78. The NFC East franchise announced on Wednesday night that former offensive lineman Ralph Neely passed away earlier this week. Neely was one of the best offensive linemen in franchise history. He was a 13-year standout for the...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mycole Pruitt
Person
Anthony Firkser
iheart.com

WFT, the Washington Football Team, will become known as....drumroll please!

The football team that became the Washington Redskins was founded in 1932 as the Boston Braves. The team was renamed the Redskins in 1933 still playing in Boston. Later the team moved to Washington in 1937. On July 3, 2020, Washington announced after receiving pressure from Nike and FedEx to change the name, that they would begin the process of considering alternatives. This is the first time an NFL team has changed its name since the Tennessee Oilers became the Tennessee Titans in 1999. Starting with the 2020 season, the team temporarily became the “Washington Football Team”. Now word is they will announce they new name on Feb 2 and these are reportedly the final six considerations. Which one do YOU pick. Personally, from this list I'd probably pick Red Hogs because that ties in some tradition.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ankle Injury#Titans#American Football#Tennessean
The Spun

Erin Andrews Reacts To Ben Roethlisberger’s Final Home Game

Monday night’s emotional scene at Heinz Field even got the best of longtime sideline reporter Erin Andrews. Steelers legend Ben Roethlisberger played the final home game of his Pittsburgh career on Monday night. It wasn’t pretty, but Big Ben and the Steelers gutted out a 26-14 victory over the Cleveland Browns. Roethlisberger threw for 123 yards and one touchdown with one pick.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Tennessee Titans
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
ClutchPoints

Maurice Clarett’s net worth in 2021

Maurice Clarett is a former football running back that won the National Championship for the Ohio State Buckeyes football team. His professional career did not pan out, but he is now a public speaker talking about his previous struggles and successful recovery. In this article, we will take a look at Maurice Clarett’s net worth in 2021.
NFL
FanSided

Tom Brady goes into further detail about Antonio Brown incident

There may be more than meets the eye with the Antonio Brown drama that occurred on Sunday, which led to his eventual exit from the field. Brown left the field in a hurry on Sunday against the New York Jets, but he did make a scene first. AB took off his jersey and pads, pumping up the MetLife Stadium crowd on his way out. Stadium security reportedly thought he was a fan who ran onto the field.
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy