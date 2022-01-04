ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mansfield, OH

Mansfield issues boil advisory, announces water shutdown

By Mansfield News Journal
Mansfield News Journal
Mansfield News Journal
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2E5fgz_0dcNBP6N00

Due to a water main repair, a boil advisory has been issued for Lexbrook Trail, Lexdale Lane, 1296 Lexington Ave. and 1346 thru 1358 Lexington Ave. in Mansfield.

Under a boil advisory it is suggested that all consumed water be brought to a rolling boil for a full 3 minutes prior to consumption. This is a precautionary measure to be taken until samples can be tested to confirm water purity. A notice will be issued at the completion of the test.

The City of Mansfield Water Repair Department has also announced a water service shutdown to allow for water main repairs beginning at 8 a.m. Thursday on Manchester Road from Marion Avenue to Taylor Road. Water service is expected to be restored to the areas by the end of the work day barring any unforeseen problems. A boil advisory will be issued upon restoration of water service

Any questions may be directed to the Water Repair Department between 7 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. weekdays at 419-755-9806.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Government
City
Lexington, OH
City
Mansfield, OH
Mansfield, OH
Government
The Associated Press

Powerball tickets sold in Wisconsin, California split $632M

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Powerball tickets sold in Wisconsin and California were winners of the latest jackpot and will split $632 million, officials said. The Wisconsin Lottery said Thursday the winning ticket in its state was sold at a Citgo convenience store on Packerland Drive in the Green Bay suburb of Ashwaubenon. Jackson Pointe Citgo will receive $100,000 for selling the ticket. The winner has not yet come forward, according to Wisconsin Lottery Director Cindy Polzin.
WISCONSIN STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Water Service#Rolling Boil
CBS News

Reward increased for missing 7-year-old Harmony Montgomery

The reward for missing New Hampshire 7-year-old Harmony Montgomery has increased to $60,000, Manchester, New Hampshire police said Thursday. The child was last seen in 2019 but was only reported missing in the last week of 2021, which has sparked a frantic search by police and local officials. The reward...
MANCHESTER, NH
Mansfield News Journal

Mansfield News Journal

558
Followers
343
Post
44K+
Views
ABOUT

The Mansfield News Journal is the number one source for breaking news, sports, photos and videos in Mansfield, Richland County and Mid-Ohio

 http://mansfieldnewsjournal.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy