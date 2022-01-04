Patriots fall in BNL, Whiteland in holiday tournament

The Owen Valley varsity boys' basketball team competed in a tournament over the Christmas holiday break at Bedford North Lawrence, finishing 0-2.

In the first game, the Patriots (3-4) took on BNL (4-4), falling 62-40.

"It was a rough morning shooting for us," OV head coach Jon Neill said. "We got some good looks that didn't fall and eventually their physicality got to us and stretched their lead out."

The host Stars held an 11-7 advantage after one quarter of play and extended the lead to eight by halftime, 27-19. the Patriots were outscored 17-10 in the third quarter and 18-11 in the fourth for the 62-40 final.

Senior Cayden Paquette led OV with 20 points while Eli Wood added 13, Riley Brock four and Zack Hamilton three.

The loss sent the Patriots to the consolation game, where they met Whiteland (6-4), a team that lost 65-40 to Bloomington North (7-3) in the semi-final game. The Patriots fell to Whiteland, 80-45.

The Patriots trailed by just two after one quarter of play, 13-11, but a big 27-point second quarter pushed the Whiteland halftime lead to to 23, 42-19. Although the second half was a big better offensively for the Patriots, Whiteland still won both quarter, 20-15 in the third and 18-11 in the fourth for the 35-point victory, 80-45.

"We knew Whiteland was pretty athletic across the board," Coach Neill remarked. "We did a good job of slowing them down in the first (quarter) with our zone (defense). We lost track of some shooters in the second quarter and they built a lead. After that, we had to switch to man-to-man, and their athleticism created some match-up problems for us."

Again, Paquette paced Owen Valley with 14 points with Brock adding 11, Wood eight, Nate Goss and Kolton Jackson three each and Hamilton, Carlos Trevino and Rhet Heckman two each.

The Patriots will travel to Cloverdale on Friday to take on the Clovers who are currently 4-7 on the season.The game will be the second in a varsity girls'/boys' doubleheader. The boys' game will tip off at approximately 7:30 p.m.