Waynesboro, PA

Borough of Waynesboro and Washington Township reach agreement for fire service

By John Irwin, Waynesboro Record Herald
The Record Herald
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3cfj6w_0dcNBGP400

After nearly parting ways, the Borough of Waynesboro and Washington Township have agreed to a new three-year fire service contract, which became effective on Jan.3.

According to releases from both the township and borough the township has agreed to pay the borough $150,000 in 2022, $166,843 in 2023, and $185,380 in 2024 over the next three years for continued fire service.

Negotiations for continued fire service started on Aug. 25, as the past three-year contract was coming to a close at the end of 2021. Negotiations broke down in December, but the two parties were later able to agree on a plan. The township paid the borough $103,100 for fire service last year.

As part of the new agreement, the Waynesboro fire chief, or his designee, will attend at least one township Board of Supervisors meeting each month and provide an overview of fire services performed in the township on a monthly basis; a practice that was started earlier this year.

Additionally, the fire chief will provide a written monthly report to the township Board of Supervisors.

The borough will supply the township with an electronic copy of the borough's annual budget and annual audited financial statements. The borough will also provide the township 10 days to provide input to any un-budgeted fire expense in the amount of $20,000 or more. Emergency expenditures are excluded.

In addition to the Borough of Waynesboro, Washington Township also pays Blue Ridge Summit Fire and Rescue for both fire and ambulance services. Blue Ridge covers part of the township’s population while Waynesboro covers the remainder.

Washington Township said in its release that the Waynesboro Ambulance Squad, a separate entity, also provides ambulance services to the township and is not part of the agreement with Waynesboro.

Washington Township and the Borough of Waynesboro are set to begin discussions on an amendment or successor agreement in February of 2024.

Comments / 0

