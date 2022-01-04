New vice mayor to be chosen in Miamisburg

MIAMISBURG, Ohio (WDTN) – The City of Miamisburg expects to choose its new vice mayor at a meeting on Tuesday evening, January 4.

According to the city, the council will meet in the City Council Chamber to swear in the representatives for the four wards of the city to new four-year terms. At this meeting, the members hope to select a new vice mayor from among their number.

The vice mayor of Miamisburg will serve a two-year term, the city said.

The selection and swearing-in will be part of the council’s regular meeting at 6 pm Tuesday night.

