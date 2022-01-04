ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gum disease and heart disease: surprising link

By Knowridge
 2 days ago
Credit: CC0 Public Domain.

Did you know that your oral hygiene doesn’t just impact your mouth, but also your heart health?

Periodontitis, also called gum disease, is a serious gum infection that damages the soft tissue and, without treatment, can destroy the bone that supports your teeth.

Periodontitis can cause teeth to loosen or lead to tooth loss. Periodontitis is common but largely preventable.

Coronary artery disease is damage or disease in the heart’s major blood vessels. The usual cause is the build-up of plaque. This causes coronary arteries to narrow, limiting blood flow to the heart.

To better understand the correlation between periodontal disease and coronary artery disease, and possibly strokes, Jay Wylam, DMD with Kaiser Permanente Northwest Dental, explains exactly how gum disease works.

This is not professional advice, please seek out a professional if you need help.

If you care about health, please read studies about why some people more prone to tooth loss, and mouthwash that could increase your tooth damage.

Source: Kaiser Permanente Thrive

