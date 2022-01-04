Gum disease and heart disease: surprising link

Credit: CC0 Public Domain.

Did you know that your oral hygiene doesn’t just impact your mouth, but also your heart health?

Periodontitis, also called gum disease, is a serious gum infection that damages the soft tissue and, without treatment, can destroy the bone that supports your teeth.

Periodontitis can cause teeth to loosen or lead to tooth loss. Periodontitis is common but largely preventable.

Coronary artery disease is damage or disease in the heart’s major blood vessels. The usual cause is the build-up of plaque. This causes coronary arteries to narrow, limiting blood flow to the heart.

To better understand the correlation between periodontal disease and coronary artery disease, and possibly strokes, Jay Wylam, DMD with Kaiser Permanente Northwest Dental, explains exactly how gum disease works.

This is not professional advice, please seek out a professional if you need help.

Source: Kaiser Permanente Thrive