The best diabetic diet is the Mediterranean diet, or is it?

Knowridge Science Report
 2 days ago
Credit: RitaE/Pixabay.

What is the best diabetic diet? Is it a Mediterranean diet?

Mediterranean diet is a mostly plant-based diet that prioritizes whole grains, vegetables, fruits, legumes, and unsaturated fats.

This diet was announced as the best diet for healthy eating for the third year in a row now.

I want to stress unsaturated fats because that makes the world’s biggest difference and separates the Mediterranean diet from the keto diet.

Unfortunately, in the keto diet, people end up eating many unhealthy fats that do not favor them except for short-term weight loss.

Here are some diabetes control tips:

The foundation of the Mediterranean diet is vegetables, fruits, herbs, nuts, beans and whole grains, seafood, and extra virgin olive oil.

Meals are built around these plant-based foods. Moderate amounts of dairy, poultry, and eggs are also present in MD.

In contrast, red meat is the least popular item in this diet and people in the Meditteranean region eat red meat only twice a month at best. When it comes to red meat, the cow is the least popular animal for red meat.

For both type II diabetic and type I diabetic patients here is a summary:

To recap, the main components of the Mediterranean diet include:

  • Daily consumption of vegetables, fruits, whole grains and healthy fats
  • Weekly intake of Fish, poultry, beans and eggs
  • Moderate portions of dairy products
  • Limited intake of red meat
  • Limited sweets: fresh fruits are the typical daily dessert, with sweets based on nuts and made with olive oil
  • High-quality fats: olive oil is the primary source of fat, and total intake is moderate (30%) to high (40%) of total energy intake
  • Low to moderate dairy intake: mainly cheese and yogurt
  • Alcohol: wine can be consumed in low to moderate amounts with meals
  • Herbs and spices: used instead of salt to add flavor to foods
  • Eat protein foods such as skinless chicken and turkey, fish, beans, nuts, and other plant-based protein sources. Eat Fish at least once or twice each week. Fresh or water-packed tuna, salmon, trout, mackerel, and herring are good choices. Substitute fish and poultry for red meat. When red meats are eaten, choose lean cuts and keep portions small (about the size of a deck of cards).

In this video, Dr. Ergin will talk about diabetes control tips and type 2 diabetes meal plan with the Mediterranean diet & how it helps patients with diabetes type 2 and diabetes type 1.

If you care about nutrition, please read studies about diet that could strongly prevent memory loss and dementia, and healthy diet that may be bad to your bones.

Source: SugarMD.

