When asked what it was like to see his business start in his aunt’s garage and go on to become an Instagram sensation that has feds celebrities and America’s top athletes, Crabman 305 founder Darren Whitaker said it was nothing short of “a miracle.” That miracle is being taken even further with the opening of Crabman305’s first full-service dining restaurant in Downtown Atlanta. Whitaker, who started the Miami-based quick-service seafood restaurant with cousin Johnny Fannin in 2012, is planning a February opening for the Sweet Auburn location in the retail portion of City Walk’s mixed-use development at 171 Auburn Ave. NE.

ATLANTA, GA ・ 12 DAYS AGO