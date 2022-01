Disney’s animated Beauty and the Beast is one of my favorite movies, it’s hard to believe that it has been out for 30 years now. Funko Pop celebrated this anniversary by releasing new Beauty and the Beast pops for pre-order. You can choose between Lumiere, Belle with mirror, Cogsworth, Winter Belle, Beast with curls, and Formal Gaston. Each one is as adorable as the other Funko Pops, but I actually think Gaston is my favorite one, though I also love the winter Belle. You can check them out for preorder here. Which one is your favorite?

