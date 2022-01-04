Doctors hoping more families put down the phone with ‘Turn It Off Today’ pledge

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The average American spends seven hours and 11 minutes a day looking at screens, and whether it’s the TV or your phone, all that time looking at screens is impacting your health.

Doctors say too much screen time is linked to anxiety and depression, inability to focus, sleep problems and neck and back pain. That’s why doctors have launched a campaign to get you to unplug.

The Texas Medical Association is behind “Turn It Off Today.” It’s a pledge that families can make to take a break from electronic devices.

The TMA says kids are often more interested in their phones than actually socializing nowadays.

One of the goals of this project is to get them active and engaged with each other.

Parents are encouraged to limit their screen time as well and be a good influence on their children.

The TMA says if you don’t have kids, try to hold yourself accountable as well.

Find ways to get outside or any other option to disconnect for a little bit.

Staying off your phone an hour before bed could boost your mood.

Doctors say time outdoors improves memory, self-esteem and stress levels in kids. Getting outside can also help regulate a person’s natural sleep rhythm.

