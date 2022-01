The Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF’s price has historically appreciated at a steady pace over the long run. The Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC) provides investors exposure to the consumer staples sector by investing in the constituents of the MSCI US IMI Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, at a low expense ratio of 0.10%. Consumer staples are not prone to commodity/market cycles and their demand grows steadily along with the growth in population and the economy. Because of its “necessities” nature, this sector is regarded as recession-proof, stable, unexciting, and a long-term story.

STOCKS ・ 5 HOURS AGO