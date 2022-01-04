ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Agriculture

Ping Johnny B.

By conchydong Pompano Beach Posts:
floridasportsman.com
 5 days ago

Production lines were shut down. Shortage of meat at the market. Prices for meat go up. Oversupply of live cattle. Prices for cattle go down. Processor makes $1800 @ steer. "Forgiveness is a strange thing. It can be sometimes easier to forgive our enemies than our friends. It can be...

forums.floridasportsman.com

Comments / 0

Related
insideradio.com

Johnny "DJ Koolout" Starks

Audacy rhythmic CHR “Power 93.5” KDGS Wichita names Johnny “DJ Koolout” Starks its new afternoon host, effective Jan. 10. According to a release, Starks has held various roles in promotions, production and on-air, including afternoon drive personality, in various markets. “Johnny is a real pro,” Brand...
ENTERTAINMENT
floridasportsman.com

Sidney Poitier RIP

He passed away, the first black actor to win an Oscar. Made some great movies and television. I am just here for my amusement. America will never be destroyed from the outside. If we falter and lose our freedoms, it will be because we destroyed ourselves. Abraham Lincoln. · Share...
CELEBRITIES
floridasportsman.com

A Great American…they’re not made like this anymore.

About 14 years ago I get a call from a buddy of mine, says “you wanna make $300?” I said yes! (at the time I was doing home repair on the side to help with private school tuition for my daughter). He said one of his customers (he was a landscaper at the time) néeded a new irrigation pump installed. I made my way over to address he gave me. He showed me the pump, it just needed a couple of fittings, so I repaired it quickly and charged the home owner $75. Ms Morris was her name, she was thrilled that she didn’t have to replace the pump. She asked if I wanted to be her Handyman, she said I seemed honest. I said yes. She was an 85/86 year old tiny 5’ tall 85lb Italian perfectionist. After the first few jobs I did for her I was like “she’s impossible”, I was starting to think I didn’t want to work for her, but as time went on I began to admire her…she refused to settle, she wanted what she wanted. I’m kind of the same way. I spent many, many Saturdays at her home, she always made me a huge lunch with best coffee and desert you could imagine. Anyway, I did work for her up until a couple of years ago, until she moved in with her daughter. I could write so much more about her, but the attached story paints the better picture of who she is. Truly the most amazing person I’ve ever met. She’s still super sharp. I don’t get to see her much these days because of Covid, but I did see her recently at a special mass for her 100th birthday. We still get to talk on the phone occasionally.
ECONOMY
floridasportsman.com

Sunday

"That which is hateful to you, do not do to your fellow. That is the whole of the law. The rest is commentary."
RELIGION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Fred Rogers
floridasportsman.com

Quota Hunt Preference Points

These guys will research which places you applied for….but they likely won’t help you figure it out. Sunshine laws or some such nonsense requires the state to provide all this information if requested. Right pinman?. Good luck with that!.. it’s hard enough to get logged in and figure...
ANIMALS
floridasportsman.com

Almost Killed Myself With Corned Beef PSA

Glad you're ok. I had that once back in college from some bad cafeteria food, just as you described about 12 hours of fever, puking, and the runs. No fun at all. No more fast food joints ever. "Forgiveness is a strange thing. It can be sometimes easier to forgive...
FOOD & DRINKS
Hypebae

"Dry Dating" Predicted To Be a Popular Trend in 2022

Consider starting off the new year with a new healthy dating habit: “dry dating,” the act of ditching drinking on dates and being sober-minded. Dating app Bumble has even reported it as a new trend for 2022. According to Bumble, 54% of single people are being more mindful...
SOCIETY
floridasportsman.com

My Neighbors Wife...

One president put a man on the moon. Another president put a man in the Lady's bathroom. Thou shall not covet thy neighbors ................... Is this the same neighbor's wife you were chasing a while back or a different one?. I am just here for my amusement. So go ahead...
RELATIONSHIPS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hamburger Meat#Red Meat#Cattle#Fat People#Inflation#Covid
Soap Opera Digest

WORLD TURNS Alum To B&B

Cassandra Creech (ex-Diane, DAYS, 2018; ex-Denise, AS THE WORLD TURNS, 1998-2001) is the newest addition to the B&B canvas, playing Dr. Grace Buckingham, the mother of Paris and Zoe. “I think it was an aligning of the stars because everything just fell into place,” Creech marvels. “I was called in through normal casting, and I had a good chemistry read with Diamond [White, Paris] and the rest is history. Here I am, and I’ve got to say, it is extraordinary being here.” Look for her to first air on January 10.
MOVIES
floridasportsman.com

Learn something new everyday

I learned that my kids are now smarter then me. I learned they are cutting back on the number of chocolate chips in chocolate chip cookies. i learned that the house always wins. I learned that it's not smart to set the oven on "high" broil and go do something...
KIDS
floridasportsman.com

Pottery With a Twist

Looks like a very nice piece. I would be proud to receive it as a gift. Interesting way they fire it, too. Gogittum, you post a lot of stories and link to others. Have you ever read the terms of service you agreed to when you joined? I am referring to this section.
ENTERTAINMENT

Comments / 0

Community Policy