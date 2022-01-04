Ping Johnny B.

About 14 years ago I get a call from a buddy of mine, says “you wanna make $300?” I said yes! (at the time I was doing home repair on the side to help with private school tuition for my daughter). He said one of his customers (he was a landscaper at the time) néeded a new irrigation pump installed. I made my way over to address he gave me. He showed me the pump, it just needed a couple of fittings, so I repaired it quickly and charged the home owner $75. Ms Morris was her name, she was thrilled that she didn’t have to replace the pump. She asked if I wanted to be her Handyman, she said I seemed honest. I said yes. She was an 85/86 year old tiny 5’ tall 85lb Italian perfectionist. After the first few jobs I did for her I was like “she’s impossible”, I was starting to think I didn’t want to work for her, but as time went on I began to admire her…she refused to settle, she wanted what she wanted. I’m kind of the same way. I spent many, many Saturdays at her home, she always made me a huge lunch with best coffee and desert you could imagine. Anyway, I did work for her up until a couple of years ago, until she moved in with her daughter. I could write so much more about her, but the attached story paints the better picture of who she is. Truly the most amazing person I’ve ever met. She’s still super sharp. I don’t get to see her much these days because of Covid, but I did see her recently at a special mass for her 100th birthday. We still get to talk on the phone occasionally.

ECONOMY ・ 19 HOURS AGO