Is Eagles' defensive improvement a mirage?

Let’s get to the Philadelphia Eagles links ... Hurts’ ability to create has been no secret. It’s long been one of his best traits, but when you pair that with this poise ... Now you’re cooking with gas! Throughout the course of this season, we have seen Hurts continue to improve from the pocket, making throws with defenders around him, delivering the football from tight and muddy pockets. When Hurts breaks the pocket, he’s not always just looking to run, he’s often looking for his receivers to uncover. We’ve seen him beat the blitz, defeat both man and zone coverages, work all levels of the field, and spread the ball around to various pass targets. Is it all perfect yet? No, of course not. He’s still improving in all areas of his game, but this win over Washington was another good sign of his progress as this team marches to the postseason.

