Is Eagles' defensive improvement a mirage?

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe numbers tell one story. The schedule tells another. First seven weeks, the Eagles ranked 24th in points allowed (26.4), 32nd in opposing completion percentage (74.4 percent), 17th in yards allowed (361) and 29th in run defense (133 yards per game). Last nine weeks, they’re fourth in points allowed...

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

NFL moves Washington-Eagles to Tuesday

After the Washington Football Team placed starting quarterback Taylor Heinicke on the reserve/COVID-19 list Friday, the NFL finally decided to move the WFT’s Sunday game against the Philadelphia Eagles. Per Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated, Washington’s Week 15 game vs. Philadelphia will now be played on Tuesday, Dec. 21,...
On3.com

Eagles defensive coordinator offers warning, compliment to Cowboys

In Week 3, the Philadelphia Eagles saw how strong the Dallas Cowboys offense could be in a 41-21 loss. With 15 weeks between matchups, that gave Eagles defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon plenty of time to formulate a new game plan. Dak Prescott threw for 238 yards and three touchdowns while...
kfgo.com

NFL-Eagles quarterback Hurts calls for safety improvements after railing collapse

(Reuters) -Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts called on the National Football League (NFL) and the Washington Football Team (WFT) to improve safety measures at FedExField, after a railing at the Landover, Maryland, stadium collapsed on Sunday. In a video that circulated on social media, Hurts was seen walking off the...
CBS Boston

Tom Brady’s Latest Documentary Episode On Super Bowl Loss To Eagles Doesn’t Mention Malcolm Butler Benching At All

By Michael Hurley, CBS Boston BOSTON (CBS) — Tom Brady stressed one repetitive theme throughout his latest episode of “Man In The Arena,” and that was his belief that the world is not entitled to know his feelings and opinions on every single matter. Some things, in Brady’s eyes, can and should remain private. He lived that philosophy by staying mum on one of the most significant and controversial coaching decisions in Super Bowl history — the benching of cornerback Malcolm Butler. With this particular episode focusing on the 2017 season and the Super Bowl loss at its conclusion, one might reasonably expect Brady to weigh...
bleedinggreennation.com

Eagles News: Jalen Hurts continues to improve from the pocket

Let’s get to the Philadelphia Eagles links ... Hurts’ ability to create has been no secret. It’s long been one of his best traits, but when you pair that with this poise ... Now you’re cooking with gas! Throughout the course of this season, we have seen Hurts continue to improve from the pocket, making throws with defenders around him, delivering the football from tight and muddy pockets. When Hurts breaks the pocket, he’s not always just looking to run, he’s often looking for his receivers to uncover. We’ve seen him beat the blitz, defeat both man and zone coverages, work all levels of the field, and spread the ball around to various pass targets. Is it all perfect yet? No, of course not. He’s still improving in all areas of his game, but this win over Washington was another good sign of his progress as this team marches to the postseason.
nfldraftdiamonds.com

Chiefs young star cornerback L’Jarius Sneed’s older brother was stabbed and killed by female in Louisiana

L’Jarius Sneed the up and coming star cornerback of the Kansas City Chiefs and former star of Louisiana Tech University lost his older brother this past weekend. According to reports, TQ Harrison, the older brother of Sneed was killed in Minden, Louisiana. According to the police reports, a female is in custody and being charged with second degree murder. Officers arrived on the scene to discover Harrison with a stab wound to his back. He was rushed to the hospital but his lung was punctured and he died.
AllSteelers

Antonio Brown Calls Out Tom Brady

Antonio Brown has added Tom Brady to the mix as he continues his social media rant towards Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians. Brown released a lengthy statement through his lawyer last night, telling his side of the story during Week 17 when he left midway through the Buccaneers game against the New York Jets. Later, he posted text messages between he and Arians from prior to the game, discussing Browns' ankle injury.
The Spun

Ndamukong Suh Reveals His True Feelings On Antonio Brown

Just a few days ago, star wide receiver Antonio Brown shocked the football world by storming off the field. During Sunday’s game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New York Jets, cameras caught Browns taking off his jersey and pads and walking off the field. He waved on the crowd as he made his way to the Buccaneers locker room.
The Spun

Former Dallas Cowboys Great Has Died At 78

A former Dallas Cowboys great has passed away at the age of 78. The NFC East franchise announced on Wednesday night that former offensive lineman Ralph Neely passed away earlier this week. Neely was one of the best offensive linemen in franchise history. He was a 13-year standout for the...
iheart.com

WFT, the Washington Football Team, will become known as....drumroll please!

The football team that became the Washington Redskins was founded in 1932 as the Boston Braves. The team was renamed the Redskins in 1933 still playing in Boston. Later the team moved to Washington in 1937. On July 3, 2020, Washington announced after receiving pressure from Nike and FedEx to change the name, that they would begin the process of considering alternatives. This is the first time an NFL team has changed its name since the Tennessee Oilers became the Tennessee Titans in 1999. Starting with the 2020 season, the team temporarily became the “Washington Football Team”. Now word is they will announce they new name on Feb 2 and these are reportedly the final six considerations. Which one do YOU pick. Personally, from this list I'd probably pick Red Hogs because that ties in some tradition.
