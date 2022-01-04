ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
No more ‘Football Team;’ Washington NFL franchise will finally get new team name on Feb. 2

By Nick O'Malley
MassLive.com
MassLive.com
 2 days ago
The team formerly known as the Redskins is finally getting a new team name, and it will be announced on Feb. 2. The announcement represents the end of a strange two-year saga for Washington’s NFL franchise, which rebranded from the controversial Washington Redskins...

