Soulja Boy Says All He’s Doing Is TV Shows and Movies – ‘I’m an Actor Now’

By Aleia Woods
 4 days ago
Soulja Boy is embracing positivity while venturing out into the TV world. Big Draco hopped on his Instagram Live on Sunday (Jan. 2) and revealed that not only is he delving into acting, but he has a show in the pipeline that'll be premiering later this month. "2022, my...

Soulja Boy Clarifies New Hollywood Outlook: 'I WILL NEVER RETIRE FROM MUSIC'

Soulja Boy took to social media over the weekend to announce he’ll be diving more heavily into acting, and confirm he’ll soon have a new television show air on Revolt. While the news is exciting, rumors started to swirl after Big Draco claimed all he’d be doing in 2022 was TV and movies. On Tuesday (January 4), he promised his new ventures don’t mean he’s done making music.
Soulja Boy Promises No More Rap Feuds As He Focuses On Acting Career

Soulja Boy is making a promise. This time around, he has promised no more rap feuds as he places his acting as his top priority. “2022, my new TV show coming out January 21 [with] Revolt TV, shout-out to P. Diddy. Being Draco, new TV show January 21, 2022, we going into the year with all positive energy, you know what I’m saying? I ain’t got no beef with nobody. I ain’t got no smoke, no problems, no nothin’. All I’m doing is TV show and movies, I’m a actor now.”
Soulja Boy embarking on a new career

Throughout the years, Soulja Boy has claimed that he was been the first rapper to do a lot of things, which has left many fans amused and confused. He may be soon saying he is the first rapper to have his own television show, whether it’s true or not.
The HYPEBAE Best: All the Movies and TV Shows We Loved in 2021

Despite this year’s apparent hindrances, the entertainment industry powered through and delivered binge-worthy TV shows and blockbuster movies. In television, Netflix premiered a number of hit titles including K-drama Squid Game, season three of You and the final chapter of Money Heist. Meanwhile, HBO‘s Insecure — which follows the Black female experience — ended on a happy note with its fifth and final season. With the re-opening of cinemas at select parts of the world, viewers were able to appreciate Dune, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings and House of Gucci on the big screen.
MIX 108 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Duluth, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

