BizEquity Valuation Software Drives First Ever Valuation-Based Loan with Banking Partner

The gallium nitride (GaN) power semiconductor TAM is set to reach between $1.6 billion and $2.6 billion by 2026 and Navitas is the market leader at the moment. I plan to return to investing in the stock market in the near future and one of the sectors that has attracted my interest is gallium nitride (GaN) power semiconductors as they seem set to replace silicon in power applications in a few years. The total addressable market (TAM) opportunity could be worth as much as $2.6 billion by 2026.

MARKETS ・ 1 DAY AGO