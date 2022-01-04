ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
BizEquity Valuation Software Drives First Ever Valuation-Based Loan with Banking Partner

Valuation-based Loan Made Possible for Forward-thinking Bank through Valuation Technology, Powered by the BizEquity Platform Philadelphia, PA (December 7, 2021) - Valuation fintech leader BizEquity- known for its state-of-the-art valuation software and extensive client portfolio consisting of heavy-hitting banks, financial advisors, accounting professionals, and more- has achieved a milestone in the...

