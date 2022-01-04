ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Spider-Man Spinoff ‘Morbius’ Delayed Yet Again

By Matt Singer
MIX 108
MIX 108
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Poor, cursed Michael Morbius. Not only is he a bloodsucking vampire, he cannot get his movie into theaters. Morbius, one of the most delayed movies of the pandemic era, has been delayed yet again. Originally intended for July 2020, the film — which stars Jared Leto as Marvel Comics’ living vampire...

mix108.com

Comments / 0

Related
/Film

Spider-Man: No Way Home Swings Past Black Panther At The Box Office

The box office rang in the new year with a major blockbuster crossing a gigantic milestone. In its third weekend in theaters, "Spider-Man: No Way Home" once again bested the competition rather easily, and made it one of the biggest Marvel Cinematic Universe movies of all time, thus, making it one of the biggest movies of any kind to ever be released. As for everything else? It was more bad than good and virtually every other studio entered 2022 with much to consider. Let's dig in.
MOVIES
Inside the Magic

‘Spider-Man’ Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire Reportedly Joined ‘No Way Home’ Without Hesitation

Every Marvel fan lost their excellent seeing Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield returns to the big screen as their iconic characters in Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021). Critics and audiences praise Marvel for the fantastic writing of the three Spider-Men and how it propelled this Multiverse Marvel movie to stardom. Still, No Way Home screenwriters Chris McKenna and Erik Sommers revealed a shocking revelation to this crossover.
MOVIES
Cinema Blend

No Way Home Actress Talks That Fun Spider-Man Easter Egg Even She Didn’t See Coming

Spoilers for Spider-Man: No Way Home lie ahead. Spider-Man: No Way Home was more than just an amazing and emotional capper to Marvel Studios and Sony’s Homecoming trilogy – it was also a love letter to the iconic character’s history. As a result, it was chock full of jaw-dropping scenes and sweet easter eggs that superhero savvy viewers may have caught. One of the best nods actually paid tribute to Spidey co-creator Stan Lee. But another came early in the film and was delivered by Angourie Rice’s Betty Brant. And as it so happens, Rice actually didn’t see the fun reference coming.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Adria Arjona
Person
Tyrese Gibson
Person
Jared Harris
Person
Jared Leto
Person
Matt Smith
Person
Michael Keaton
Variety

Michael Keaton to Play Batman in ‘Batgirl’ Starring Leslie Grace

Michael Keaton is dusting off his signature cape and cowl for “Batgirl,” the upcoming HBO Max superhero film. The actor is expected to reprise his role as Bruce Wayne a.k.a. Batman, the character he originated in Tim Burton’s 1989 film. He will star alongside Leslie Grace, who’s playing the lead role. Though plot details have been kept under wrap, the film centers on the heroine whose real identity is Barbara Gordon, the daughter of Gotham police commissioner Jim Gordon. Warner Bros. declined to comment on Keaton’s casting. As previously announced, J.K. Simmons is returning to portray Jim Gordon after first playing the character in...
MOVIES
Insider

THEN AND NOW: The cast of the original 'Spider-Man' 19 years later

Nowadays, Maguire has stayed out of the spotlight while costar Kirsten Dunst continues to act. Tobey Maguire portrayed Spider-Man/Peter Parker, whose life as an ordinary teenager was changed after being bitten by a genetically modified spider. While on a field trip to a genetics lab at Columbia University, a spider...
MOVIES
Escapist Magazine

Morbius Release Date Delay Strikes Again, Sinks Fangs into April 2022

Sony Pictures and Marvel’s Jared Leto-starring vampire movie, Morbius, has suffered a delay yet again, pushing its release date to April 1, 2022. It was previously set to arrive only a few weeks from now on January 28. The decision to push the anti-hero flick almost certainly comes after an increase in positive COVID-19 cases throughout the holiday season.
MOVIES
horrornewsnetwork.net

‘Morbius’ Loses January Date, Will Try Again In April

Who expected an April Fool’s prank from a living vampire?. For the seventh (and hopefully final) time, Sony Pictures has bumped back the much-anticipated release date of Marvel’s horror flick Morbius. The film, which was slated to hit theaters Jan. 28, will now premiere April 1 in IMAX and premium large formats, according to a report on Deadline.
SCIENCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Spider Man Spinoff#Marvel Comics#Omicron#The Daily Bugle
Seekingalpha.com

Sony postpones 'Morbius' film again, to April

Sudden movie postponements aren't done yet: Sony (NYSE:SONY) is delaying Morbius - one of its Marvel comics-based movies - to April 1 from a planned Jan. 28. That delay (the newest of many for the film so far) is the latest in a lengthy series of reminders that every bright spot at cinemas is balanced by the ongoing pandemic, and it comes as surges in the COVID-19 omicron variant sweep the nation.
MOVIES
Collider

'Morbius' Release Date Delayed by Three Months

With the Omicron variant making the rounds and COVID cases on the rise, the impact has already been felt on the movie release schedule for 2022. With films like Michael Bay's Ambulance and Guy Ritchie’s Operation Fortune: Ruse de guerre getting pushed back, it was only a matter of time before Morbius was also delayed. Sony Pictures has confirmed today that the release date for the Jared Leto vampire film has been pushed back from January 28, 2022 to April 1, 2022.
MOVIES
sirusgaming.com

Sony’s Morbius Delayed to April 2022

Sony Pictures has delayed Morbius once more, this time pushing the release date nearly three months to April 1st, 2022. The highly anticipated Marvel movie starring Jared Leto was supposed to release on January 28th, but a number of factors including concerns over the rise of omnicrom COVID cases and possibly the successful debut of Spider-Man: No Way Home contributed to the studio’s decision to delay the film.
MOVIES
Cinema Blend

10 Marvel And DC Characters Who Will Steal The Show In 2022

The year is just about over, so we can now devote our full attention to what’s ahead on the cinematic front in 2022. This will be an especially big year when it comes to Marvel and DC’s live action movies; the MCU has Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, Thor: Love and Thunder and Black Panther: Wakanda Forever lined up, while DC is expanding its shared cinematic universe with Black Adam, The Flash and Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, as well as delivering The Batman, which is set in another reality.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Spider-Man
NewsBreak
SONY
NewsBreak
Movies
New Times

Spider-Man: No Way Home makes second chances cool again

Editor's note: Calendar Editor Caleb Wiseblood and Staff Writer Bulbul Rajagopal are filling in while the Starkeys are on vacation. With Spider-Man's secret identity now revealed to the world, the teenage web-slinger is no longer able to separate his regular day-to-day life as high school student Peter Parker from his role as a superhero. (148 min.)
MOVIES
Michigan Daily

‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ is the MCU’s most daring movie yet

Before watching “Spider-Man: No Way Home,” I was extremely worried it would be bloated and not make sense. I am a big fan of everything Spider-Man, and I was afraid the movie would try to ride off of its MCU status instead of being good on its own. I was happy to discover that it did not do this, instead actually taking some major risks with its characters that ultimately pay off in a very emotional movie.
MOVIES
The Independent

‘All 3 Morbius fans are upset’: Marvel fans joke after Jared Leto’s vampire film is delayed again

Jared Leto’s Morbius film has been delayed yet again – but fans don’t seem too bothered. The forthcoming Marvel film has been delayed for the fifth time as the US is facing record-high infections, fuelled by the Omicron variant. Morbius, which was due to be released on 28 January, will now open in theatres on 1 April.The comic book adaptation sees Leto star as Dr Michael Morbius, a scientist who turns himself into a vampire in an attempt to cure himself from a rare blood disease.Morbius was originally slated for July 2020 but has been postponed several times due...
MOVIES
MIX 108

Andrew Garfield Says He Is ‘Definitely’ Open to Playing Spider-Man Again

The following post contains SPOILERS for Spider-Man: No Way Home. For the better part of two years, Andrew Garfield told anyone who asked that he was not going to appear in Spider-Man: No Way Home. He told a podcast he hadn’t gotten a call about the film. He said he was “not involved” to major trade publications. He claimed on The Tonight Show that a leaked picture of him on set in his Spider-Man costume was Photoshopped.
MOVIES
MIX 108

‘Flash’ Movie Rumors Suggest It Could End the DCEU

The following post contains potential SPOILERS for The Flash. But pretty much all of those potential spoilers are also rumors, and should be taken as such. The interwebs are currently a flutter with a whole bunch of rumors about the plot of The Flash, the long-awaited solo film for DC Comics’ fastest man alive, played by Ezra Miller. It’s already known that the film is inspired by a comic storyline called “Flashpoint,” where time travel alters the world and creates a darker reality that only Flash recognizes and must repair. The outcome of this new reality, according to these rumors — and again, at this point, this is a rumor — would be that The Flash marks the end of the DC Extended Universe, or at least a major departure from everything that has come before, sending it off in a totally different direction in the future.
MOVIES
MIX 108

MIX 108

Duluth, MN
6K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

MIX 108 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Duluth, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy