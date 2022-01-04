ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jack Osbourne Is Engaged To Girlfriend Aree Gearhart

By Bridget Sharkey
 5 days ago
TV host Jack Osborne is tying the knot again! The father of three announced that he just popped the question to his girlfriend Aree Gearhart, an interior designer.

Osborne shared the joyous news on social media on Dec. 30, writing:

“Today I asked the most beautiful and loving woman I’ve ever met to marry me. She said yes!! Life is a series of doors and I’m so excited to walk through this one with her. She’s truly a magical being with a heart bigger than anything I could have imagined. Her step-mom skills make my heart so full. I couldn’t be happier than I am right now.”

Here’s the post from his Twitter account, complete with an image of the two showing off an engagement ring:

Gearhart also posted the news on her Instagram. “Today my best friend asked me to marry him in a magical winter wonderland. I’ll love you forever and then some @jackosbourne. my soulmate, my adventure partner, my protector. i’m ready for forever w you + our tribe.”

Osbourne, who is the son of Ozzy Osbourne, has been dating Gearhart since September 2019. They met on Raya, an exclusive dating app that celebrities such as Demi Lovato, Ben Affleck, Channing Tatum, Drew Barrymore and Lizzo have also reportedly used to search for love.

Osbourne’s mother and sister are overjoyed about the news that Gearhart is joining their family.

“I’m so so so beyond happy!!! Now we really are sisters!!!! I love you so much. Welcome to the family!!!!” Kelly Osbourne wrote on Gearhart’s Instagram post about the engagement.

And mom Sharon Osbourne posted this message on her Instagram page:

“Ozzy and I couldn’t be happier and more proud of our son Jack’s engagement to Aree Gearhart,” she said. “We are so blessed to have Aree as part of our family and we wish them a lifetime of love, light and happiness. ❤️”

Osborne has three children with ex-wife Lisa Stelly: Pearl Clementine (9), Andy Rose (6) and Minnie Theodora (3). Osborne and Stelly divorced in March 2019 after six years of marriage. A source close to the couple told Heat World that Stelly was the one who wanted to call it quits.

“They tried to stay strong and support each other and had therapy sessions for years but there were issues they couldn’t resolve. They just ended up drifting further apart and while Jack wanted to stay together, Lisa had finally had enough,” said the source, as reported by Heavy.

Despite the breakup, the ex-couple still parent together as peacefully as possible.

“What’s best for our family right now is that we separate lovingly and remain best friends,” they wrote in a statement posted by both to Instagram in 2018.

