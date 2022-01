For those of you who haven't yet watched the latest season of the hit TV show Yellowstone - don't worry. We won't give away any secrets from the latest season. For those who did watch the season finale, did you recognize the Missoula, Montana man who got a decent amount of screen time during the court scene? It was pretty funny. My wife and I were watching the show and I started yelling out - "that's Jesse Ramos from Missoula...that's Missoula City Councilman Jesse Ramos."

MISSOULA, MT ・ 3 DAYS AGO